Francis Ngannou signs a deal with the Professional Fighters League

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has signed an unusual multi-fighter contract with a rival promotion, the Professional Fighters Association, ending a highly publicized free agency stint and highlighting controversial issues of fighter pay and the impact of athletes in the evolving world. . Mixed martial arts.

Ngannou and the PFL were expected to announce on Tuesday that they had agreed to what they described as a “strategic partnership,” a deal that would give Ngannou equity and leadership roles in the mixed martial arts company while also allowing him to pursue overseas boxing fights. Ngannou plans to fight a mixed martial arts bout in the PFL in mid-2024, after competing in the boxing circuit sometime this year.

None of the Ngannou battles are set.

The terms of the deal, including finances and its duration, were not disclosed by Ngannou or the PFL “Let’s just say, all I have with the PFL is more than anyone else has offered,” Ngannou said.

As part of the agreement, Ngannou will become president of PFL Africa, an expansion initiative to produce events on the continent, and will serve on the company’s advisory board to represent the interests of fighters.