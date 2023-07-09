The German government On Wednesday, it adopted a 30.6 billion euro cut in the 2024 budget. It affects things like health, childcare and public transport, and getting it accepted within the coalition is not an easy thing to do. The plans sparked fierce political battles within the cabinet.

However, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, severe cuts are inevitable as the national debt has risen due to the pandemic and energy crisis. He urged the country to return to a strict fiscal policy that controls spending, taking into account the debt ceiling enshrined in the constitution.

Meanwhile, another theory has emerged about who will be the next Secretary General of NATO. According to a British press report, the US government wants to Ursula van der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission, to take office. Current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate was extended by a year this week, but it will be time for member states to find a new candidate.

It wasn’t pension reform that brought the French to the streets

The beginning of the week was tense In France. Riots were sparked by the police killing of an Algerian teenager in a suburb of Paris the previous weekend.

Tensions eased earlier in the week, but many questions still await answers in France. President Emmanuel Macron must decide how to deal with the underlying issues that have emerged from the riots. The Politics According to him, in the shadow of opposition politician Marine Le Pen, it will not be easy to bridge the gap between French institutions and the youth of peripheral regions.

For now, the French president has not come up with a comprehensive proposal for a solution, but instead will regulate the public mood. According to him, it is useful to prepare a system to restrict access to social platforms during riots. According to him, violence on the scale seen in recent days in France can be prevented.

Putin is said to be satisfied

He said Russia’s economy is performing better than expected Russian President Vladimir Putin, after briefing Prime Minister Michel Mishustin on the latest economic data. International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings estimated that the Russian economy delivered a much stronger performance than previously expected: In the first quarter of this year, Russian GDP fell 1.8 percent year-on-year, instead of falling 5.1 percent. In the earlier estimate of the company.

President Putin already sought to reassure Asian leaders on Tuesday Russia Its stability and unity.

Russia opposes Western sanctions and provocations. The Russian people are integrated like never before

– Announced as Head of State at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

However, former spies are speaking to Politico Yevgenyir Prigozhin Leader Wagner was able to shake the regime, Putin may be “stubborn” and weaker than we thought. They were baffled by the development, and did not understand how the Kremlin allowed the rebel Prigozhin to run when political opponents were so rarely imprisoned in Russia. And others were marginalized in other ways.

Since the end of the rebellion, the Wagner leader has reportedly been seen in Belarus and St. Petersburg. Anyway, a Pentagon official talked about Prigogine’s use of body doubles.

Anyway, another annoyance for Vladimir Putin Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolaj Tenkov signed a statement and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they officially support Ukraine’s integration with Western institutions. The Bulgarian politician emphasized that the recently formed government considers curbing Russian influence in the country a priority task.