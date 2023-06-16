France Investigates Binance for Money Laundering and Vote Harvesting Violations

PARIS (Reuters) – The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday that Binance is under preliminary investigations for illegal customer intrusion and money laundering, the latest in a series of setbacks for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the investigation revolved around “unauthorized practice of the profession of a virtual asset service provider” and “aggravated money laundering”.

A Binance spokesperson said that Binance conducted a “field visit last week by the relevant authorities” in France. They said the exchange “was entirely collaborative and we have undertaken our obligations accordingly.”

“Information about our users is held securely and is only provided to government officials upon receipt of appropriate documented justification,” the spokesperson added.

Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were charged last week by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with 13 offenses, including operating an unregistered securities exchange and failing to restrict US clients from its platform. Binance disputes the SEC’s accusations.

Zhao, a billionaire who is one of the most powerful figures in the cryptocurrency space, tweeted on Friday in response to a news story about the French investigation, “FUD” — a crypto term for news that is perceived as negative. It’s not ‘news,’ Zhao wrote.

In May last year, Binance said it had registered with the French market regulator, adding that it was seeking to open a regional headquarters in France.

A group of French cryptocurrency investors filed a criminal complaint against Binance in December, accusing it of misleading the public and promoting its services before it was legally allowed to do so.

Earlier on Friday, the company said it was leaving the Dutch market because it was unable to meet registration requirements to operate as a virtual asset service provider.

Elsewhere in Europe, Binance has applied to be removed from Cyprus’ registry of crypto-asset service providers.

The Binance UK unit, Binance Markets Limited, has also requested that it be delisted from the UK’s equivalent Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registry. It was removed on May 30, the FCA website said, leaving Binance without a UK-licensed entity.

Reporting by Benoit van Overstraeten in Paris and Tom Wilson in London Additional reporting by Elizabeth Hochcroft in London Editing by Frances Kerry, Jason Neely and Matthew Lewis

