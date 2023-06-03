Framper Valdez goes for seven scoreless innings, and beats the Angels

“I definitely get excited sometimes when I go up against Otani,” Valdez said. “Obviously he’s probably the best player in the league right now – the best player in the league. But as I go up there, I see it’s like I’m beating against his team-mates, and my team-mates are also helping me beat him as well. Don’t try to focus on his method.” His pitch. He’s just like me, trying to get out there and throw batters and throw them into the middle of the plate and get out too. Luckily our guys today were able to get him.”