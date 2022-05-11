May 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Fox objects to reporting Tom Brady’s contract

Emet 2 hours ago 1 min read
New England Patriots Practice

Getty Images

It seems that two companies owned by Rupert Murdoch are at odds over the details Tom BradyBroadcast deal with Fox.

Andrew Marchand from New York PostA Murdoch News Corp.-owned publication reported on Tuesday that Fox will pay Brady $375 million in a 10-year deal That starts when he retires from playing football. Via Marchand, a Fox spokesperson has generally raised an issue with the accuracy of the reports regarding the Brady deal.

“What has been reported? Not an accurate description Brian Nick, a Fox spokesman, said:

Although Marchand points out that Nick did not specify the inaccuracy, three guesses don’t seem to be needed. or two.

The only details reported about the Brady deal were duration and value. Thus, if Fox says what was reported is not an accurate description of the deal, the statement necessarily casts doubt on Marchand’s reporting.

Marchand wrote that his sources repeated the details he provided. The bigger point is that two Murdoch-owned companies are not on the same page in terms of dollars to be paid to Murdoch’s newest employee, after all.



See also  USFL Week 4 results: The Breakers look to keep up with the Stallions as punters battle for the playoff position in the South

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

Kawakami: On a day full of events and deep emotions, Mike Brown was the perfect interim leader for the Warriors (again)

10 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Three players kill a Red Sox attack, and they’re not who you think

18 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Jose Quintana became the first Pittsburgh Pirates player to win this season, ending a record drought in the majors.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Russian General: Ukrainian army fires at six civilian vehicles with white flags

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

S&P 500 and Nasdaq close higher in choppy session as inflation data approaches

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Trailer for “The Way of Water” garners 148 million views online – The Hollywood Reporter

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope is ‘perfectly aligned’

1 hour ago Izer