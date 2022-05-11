Fox objects to reporting Tom Brady’s contract

Getty Images

It seems that two companies owned by Rupert Murdoch are at odds over the details Tom BradyBroadcast deal with Fox.

Andrew Marchand from New York PostA Murdoch News Corp.-owned publication reported on Tuesday that Fox will pay Brady $375 million in a 10-year deal That starts when he retires from playing football. Via Marchand, a Fox spokesperson has generally raised an issue with the accuracy of the reports regarding the Brady deal.

“What has been reported? Not an accurate description Brian Nick, a Fox spokesman, said:

Although Marchand points out that Nick did not specify the inaccuracy, three guesses don’t seem to be needed. or two.

The only details reported about the Brady deal were duration and value. Thus, if Fox says what was reported is not an accurate description of the deal, the statement necessarily casts doubt on Marchand’s reporting.

Marchand wrote that his sources repeated the details he provided. The bigger point is that two Murdoch-owned companies are not on the same page in terms of dollars to be paid to Murdoch’s newest employee, after all.