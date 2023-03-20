Fox NFL’s Jay Glazer has announced his engagement to Rosie Tennyson

sports

March 19, 2023 | 11:05 p.m

Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer proposed to his girlfriend in a touching ceremony.

The 53-year-old journalist became engaged to his partner, Rosie Tennyson, a former model and current clothing designer, earlier this week, according to People reportThe news was announced on Sunday via Instagram.

“Soooooooooooo it happened! It only took me 53 years to find true love. To everyone out there…it’s never too late…because of my grey, I felt unlovable for 53 years! As a result, I sabotaged and pushed others away – that’s what Gray makes you do it,” Glazer opened in an Instagram post.

“But it takes a special soul to stand with me and help me grow and feel loved. This is this woman!! This incredible, amazing soul Rosie Tennyson saw my pain but she saw my heart even more and said “This man takes care of so many people but who takes care of him? I want to be the one who takes care of him! “”

Jay Glazer is pictured with his now fiancee Rosie Tennyson. Instagram / @jayglazer

The Fox NFL Sunday host proposed in Santa Monica, California — the same place the couple had their first date, according to People.

Photos on Instagram show the happy couple smiling during their special day, with one showing a close-up of Tenison’s diamond engagement ring.

The two have a deep relationship and have “broken up before.” [Glazer] He went on a mental health journey,” according to his book, “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety Into Motivation, and You Can Too.”

“I never would have been able to receive this love if I hadn’t gone on this mental health journey with all of you,” Glazer said on Instagram. “It took me 53 years to do the work for myself to see that I’m worth it, I can conquer the gray… I can live in the blue. Thank you Rosie for what will be a lifetime of love and blue.”





