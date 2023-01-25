Fox News is flipping the Xbox “Woke” because everything is stupid

After a day of M&M’s Eliminate their “spokespeople” Amidst opposition from Fox News hosts who He no longer finds them sexythe conservative cable giant has found its latest targets for anger: “Wake up” video game consoles with energy saving features.

earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox will offer “carbon-aware game downloads and updates” as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and help combat climate change.

“For example, instead of waking up your Xbox during the overnight maintenance window at a random time between 2:00 AM and 6:00 AM, your console will wake up at the time it can use the most renewable energy in your local grid,” The company saidadding, “This reduces dependence on fossil fuels and carbon dioxide emissions, and can save you money.”

But because the right-wing anger machine constantly needs feeding, conservative media And Republican politicians I took the opportunity to declare this as the latest battle in a culture war that never ends.

“Gas stoves first, then your coffee, now they’re after the Xbox,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who sounds More interested in being a right-hand artist from a legislator, He tweeted on Monday. (For those blissfully unaware, conservatives They lost their minds Recently about possible future regulations on gas appliances, the liberals dared to “come and take it.”)

It didn’t take long, of course, for Fox News Jump on the plane Anger Train. Get the ball rolling, the network’s digital newsroom The piece was published Monday night Promoting conservative pundits who have “slammed” the Awakened Brigade for chasing video games.

during the Tuesday morning broadcast Fox and friends firstFox Business anchor Cheryl Casson grumbled that “some awake Microsoft executives thought this was a good idea” before reading a series of tweets from right-wing influencers mocking the initiative.

“Aware! Is that the best word?!” Fox and friends first exclaimed co-host Todd Biro. “I’m really stuck with this language. Carbon science?! I’ve been aware of carbon for most of my adult life. It’s a very important element.”

However, in the next hour, Fox News warned viewers that major climate change is coming for their children because their video game system has a new energy-saving function.

Xbox also announced that it will also be waking up due to climate change. Fox and friends announced co-host Ainsley Earhart. “They’re adding a new feature to their default settings. If you own an Xbox, you can download this new software, and it will shut down after a long time to save the environment.”

Then Fox News Radio host Jimmy Faella sounded the alarm about left-leaning companies targeting kids for climate concern.

“We understand what that is,” said the conservative comedian. “It’s not that it’s actually going to offset emissions with, well — the micro level of reduction. But they’re trying to recruit your kids into climate policies at an early age; make them climate conscious now.”

“You’re right,” Earhart agreed. “They’re after the kids.”

Not to be outdone, Fox News contributor Mark Thiessen echoed Cruz by fusing Microsoft’s decision with the rest of the right’s recent culture war grievances.

They want to tell you how to live your life. We’ll say “No, you’re not going to drive a gas guzzler and no, you’re not going to have a gas stove, you’re going to have an electric stove,” he exclaimed to Fox News. outnumbered. “Because every building in New York City can’t contain gas anymore, right? These things are already happening. If climate extremists want to quarantine Gen Z, the best way to do it is by throwing away their Xbox!”