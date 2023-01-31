January 31, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Four of Ukraine’s biggest supporters sent messages

Arzu 60 mins ago 1 min read

Edgars Rinkevics from Latvia, Urmas Reinsalu from Estonia, Gabrielius Landsperkis from Lithuania and Spignew Rao from Poland agreed to close cooperation and coordinate efforts.

Taking our efforts in proportion to population, our four countries send the most arms, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

Rao said.

“We are following the pattern of trying to help Ukraine as soon as possible,” he said.

The Polish minister also emphasized that all four countries are speaking with one voice on the issue of EU sanctions against Russia. As he said, in the case of penal proceedings, it is necessary to rule out possible evasions and exceptions.

Additionally, all four foreign ministers expressed a bleak view of diplomatic ties with Russia, which the three Baltic states have recently contracted.

According to Landsbergis, in many cases it does not make sense to have a Russian ambassador in European capitals. The head of the Lithuanian ministry said that it was not a diplomatic agency but a “propaganda agency” which, according to him, was trying to cover up war crimes and promoting “genocide attempts”.

Cover image credit: MTI/Toms Kalnins

See also  Putin: The Russians are not ahead of many in the field of ballet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Code – Abroad – Wagner’s former commander admits: Prigozhin is the devil himself

9 hours ago Arzu
7 min read

He’s spent his entire life trying to understand the minds of criminals, and now he needs someone

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

The president of a NATO member country criticized the advance of Western tanks

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Four of Ukraine’s biggest supporters sent messages

60 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The United States stops granting export licenses to the Chinese company Huawei – sources

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Batman 2 release date: October 2025

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

The green comet will swing close to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years

1 hour ago Izer