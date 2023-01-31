Four of Ukraine’s biggest supporters sent messages

Edgars Rinkevics from Latvia, Urmas Reinsalu from Estonia, Gabrielius Landsperkis from Lithuania and Spignew Rao from Poland agreed to close cooperation and coordinate efforts.

Taking our efforts in proportion to population, our four countries send the most arms, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

Rao said.

“We are following the pattern of trying to help Ukraine as soon as possible,” he said.

The Polish minister also emphasized that all four countries are speaking with one voice on the issue of EU sanctions against Russia. As he said, in the case of penal proceedings, it is necessary to rule out possible evasions and exceptions.

Additionally, all four foreign ministers expressed a bleak view of diplomatic ties with Russia, which the three Baltic states have recently contracted.

According to Landsbergis, in many cases it does not make sense to have a Russian ambassador in European capitals. The head of the Lithuanian ministry said that it was not a diplomatic agency but a “propaganda agency” which, according to him, was trying to cover up war crimes and promoting “genocide attempts”.

