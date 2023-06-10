Four children have been missing for six weeks after their plane crashed in the Amazon rainforest

Four indigenous children who went missing for six weeks in the Colombian Amazon jungle after a plane crash have been found alive.

The brothers, ages one, four, nine and 13, were traveling on a light aircraft on May 1 when the plane was believed to have failed.

The crash killed the children’s mother, Magdalena Mokotoi Valencia, as well as the pilot and an indigenous chief.

There were no signs of the youngsters when the wreckage of the plane was found by the Colombian military – ignited A large-scale search operation in the southeast of the country to find them.

Now the children have been found alive, according to military sources cited by the Colombian press.

They are said to be dehydrated and bug-bitten, but otherwise doing well, according to BNO News.

Four indigenous children (pictured) went missing for six weeks in the Colombian Amazon jungle after being found alive in a plane crash.

Allegedly, sources from the military forces confirmed to a news site Tempo That the children who have been missing since May 1 have all survived.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro also shared the good news on Twitter, writing a message that translates to: “A joy for the whole country!”

The four children who went missing 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared to be alive.

Satellite images previously revealed a path the children took from the wreckage, and rescuers came across some of their belongings — a pair of shoes and a diaper — as well as a makeshift shelter and half-eaten fruit.

Their discovery comes after the Colombian president drew criticism when he tweeted that the children had been found but later deleted it, saying the information could not be confirmed.

Leaders of the indigenous Huitoto group hoped that the children’s knowledge of fruits and jungle survival skills would give them better odds of being found alive.

On the morning of May 1, a Cessna 206 left a jungle area known as Araraquara for the town of San Jose del Guaviare in the Colombian Amazon.

Minutes into the 350 km (217 mi) flight, the pilot reported engine problems and the aircraft disappeared from radars.

It is believed that the accident occurred due to a mechanical failure on May 1st. The wreckage was found wedged into thick vegetation, and appears to have fallen into bushland.

Among the missing children is four-year-old Tian Nouriel Roanoke Mokotoi, pictured here with his mother Magdalena Mokotoi Valencia, who perished in the plane crash.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (pictured) previously declared the rescue a ‘joy for the country’ – only for the military and search-and-rescue teams to clarify that they had not found the children.

A photo released by the Colombian army showed footprints found in the jungle in a rural area belonging to the municipality of Solano, Caqueta, in southeastern Colombia.

Between 15 and 16 May, the soldiers found the bodies of the three adults and the wreckage of the aircraft, which was wedged vertically in thick vegetation with its nose destroyed.

But the children — Leslie, 13, Soleney, nine, Tian Noriel, four, and baby Christine — are missing.