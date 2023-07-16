Fossils where do they belong? Maybe we didn’t look hard enough.

In 1996, paleontologists made an amazing discovery in northwest Madagascar. They appeared among dinosaur bones and sand sediments A small jaw piece, 167 million years old with three teeth. It belonged to the Ambondro mahabo, a species more than 25 million years old than any mammal of its kind ever found.

And he wasn’t supposed to be there. At the time, what was known of the fossil record overwhelmingly pointed to the conclusion that the ancestors of modern mammals originated in the northern hemisphere.

said John Flynn, a paleontologist who led the dig and is now Frick Curator of Fossil Mammals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

It takes more than one fossil to overturn the entire theory of evolution. But the Review of existing fossil holdings A publication last year in the journal Alcheringa sought to turn decades of ancient wisdom on its head. After an extensive study of the skulls, jaws, and teeth, a team of Australian paleontologists has presented their conclusion that modern mammals originated in the southern hemisphere.