In 1830, the English paleontologist Henri de la Beach composed a painting of “Duria Antique“,” See the Mesozoic oceans. When he depicted a long-necked marine reptile, he pictured its throat clamped between the jaws of a monstrous ichthyosaur.

Nearly two centuries have passed without direct evidence of the neck-biting imagined by de la Beche. But search Posted Monday In the journal Current Biology, I present bloody—and extremely rare—evidence that predators saw the long, elongated necks of reptiles swimming around prehistoric seas as an irresistible target.

The victim was Tanystrophus, whose neck is “completely unique” in the fossil record, said Stefan Spykman, a paleontologist at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany, and an author of the study. The skeleton—which made up half of the animal’s body—was built of 13 oddly elongated vertebrae interlocking, resulting in a stiff neck like a fishing rod.

“Getting any insight into how these extreme structures work with their potential strengths and weaknesses is very important,” said Dr. Speakman.