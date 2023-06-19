In 1830, the English paleontologist Henri de la Beach composed a painting of “Duria Antique“,” See the Mesozoic oceans. When he depicted a long-necked marine reptile, he pictured its throat clamped between the jaws of a monstrous ichthyosaur.
Nearly two centuries have passed without direct evidence of the neck-biting imagined by de la Beche. But search Posted Monday In the journal Current Biology, I present bloody—and extremely rare—evidence that predators saw the long, elongated necks of reptiles swimming around prehistoric seas as an irresistible target.
The victim was Tanystrophus, whose neck is “completely unique” in the fossil record, said Stefan Spykman, a paleontologist at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany, and an author of the study. The skeleton—which made up half of the animal’s body—was built of 13 oddly elongated vertebrae interlocking, resulting in a stiff neck like a fishing rod.
“Getting any insight into how these extreme structures work with their potential strengths and weaknesses is very important,” said Dr. Speakman.
Dr. Speakman’s doctoral research revealed that two separate species of Tanystropheus—one small and the other nearly 20 feet long—lived in the shallow lakes of the Triassic Alps, most likely catching fish from perches on the sea floor. In the course of this research, Dr. Speakman studied a pair of specimens of both species, each consisting only of the head and neck.
In both animals, “the neck is broken in the posterior half,” Dr. Speakman said. “It’s like cutting a broomstick.”
Dr. Speakman shared the samples with his colleague in the office, Eudald Mujal, a paleontologist who specializes in analyzing predator-prey interactions in fossils, particularly bite marks on bones. After an afternoon with excavations at their Zurich resting place, they concluded that the necks had been bitten off.
“It looks like the broken part of the bone if you break a chicken bone,” said Dr. Mughal. “The bone was broken when it was still fresh, most likely when the animal was still alive.”
The team measured the distance between the bite marks on Tanystropheus greater and compared it to the jaws of several predators that share the habitat. Dr Mughal said the likely culprit was either a large nothosaur – the ancestors of the seal-like plesiosaurs – or one of two large, predatory ichthyosaurs. The smaller Tanystropheus may have been attacked by smaller marine reptiles or large fish.
It was likely, the team concluded, that both animals were rammed from above, perhaps by a predator more interested in their fleshy bodies than their thin necks or small heads. “It’s possible that they preferentially target the same area of the neck, far enough from the head to make it difficult for the animal to defend itself,” said Dr. Mughal.
Tanystropheus is the only marine reptile known to suffer informal decapitation. Dr. Mughal said that the long necks of plesiosaurs – reptiles that appeared after the extinction of Tanystropheus and survived until the end of the Mesozoic period – consisted of many massive vertebrae, buried in muscle and fat. While they may have also hit them in the neck, “a very thick layer of flesh and skin around the neck means that the predators probably left no marks on the vertebrae.”
The researchers note that even if the long neck was a vulnerability to predators, it was clearly a remarkably successful evolutionary strategy. Many different groups of independently eating fish-eating marine reptiles have evolved long necks over the course of 175 million years. Even the Tanystropheus proved to be a success story, spreading across the shores of the Triassic period from modern-day Europe to China and persisting for 10 million years.
“Evolution is a game of trade-offs,” said Dr. Speakman. “In the long run, the risk of getting a long neck was worth it for this animal.”
In other words, sticking your neck out can be worth it for the species—even if you get bitten personally.
