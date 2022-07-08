Fortnite: Secret Door In Shuffled Shrines Location and Complete Puzzle Guide

If you are wondering where to find the secret door in Fortnite, you have come to the right place. The Fortnite Indiana Jones quests are now live, giving all Battle Pass owners the opportunity to unlock the Adventurer and his many cosmetic items for themselves across a total of 10 Indiana Jones quests. But one of the challenges requires you Find the secret door in front of the main room of the Intermittent Shrines, new point of interest as of July 6th. This is a really hard puzzle worthy of Indiana Jones, but don’t worry. If you can survive the initial onslaught of the fallen players there – or better yet, work together – the solution is at your fingertips. Here’s how to find the secret door in Fortnite.

Fortnite Shuffled Shrines Secret Door Location

Entering the secret door after the main room is a multi-step process, and it’s not a solvable process while other players are fighting around you – these location-specific challenges make landing spots very hot for the first time. a day or so. When you land at Shuffled Shrines, the new point of interest east of the Rocky Reels, see if you can stock up on some items and then either hide them or fight your way to safety.

Once the dust settles, you will find a locked stone door in the center of the site. In front of it are four stones that can be flipped, each side showing a strange symbol. To open the door, you will need to turn the stones so that each displays the correct symbol on the side facing away from the door. The important thing to note here is that The solution changes every round.

This was our one-round solution, but it’s very likely not a solution for you! Read the complete guide to solving a Fortnite puzzle.

But that’s fine, because whatever the solution is on your private tour, it’s also available nearby. Four boulders scattered around the shrines are scattered next to the vibrant white lights coming from the ground. When you are near one of them, you will hear a hum. You’ll need to find these four rocks and save (or take a picture on your phone) the symbols on each of them. Look for rocks in the following places:

Underground in the southwest

At ground level in the northwest

Under a makeshift red tent in the northeast

Under ground level platform in the Middle East

On the map below, we’ve located these rocks and numbered them in the order you want them to be saved. With these four symbols in mind, head to the central rock door. Turn the rocks over at the central door so that the symbols in this location match the ones you found around the POI. The southwest symbol is first from the left, the northwest symbol is second, the northeast symbol is third, and the middle eastern symbol goes last. With these four rocks set to display the correct symbols in the correct order, you’ll unlock the main room… but you’re not done yet.

Click to expand. You will need to match the rock symbols in this order at the main door.

Gallery

While running in the hallway, Run fast past the wreckage or step carefully over the floor traps (dark tiles), or you will be hit with arrows all the way. If you have less than 200 health, these arrows will kill you, but you can survive if you reach 200 health and let each part of the arrow hit you only once, which you can do by running through the hallway.

As soon as you enter the room, you will see an artifact – A Shiny golden tomato head. Pick it up to watch the room start shaking violently, but don’t worry, no more traps are coming for you. While that, Look to the right of the artifact for some plants and thick green vines on the wall.

To the right of the artifact you will find a hidden passage, the vibrations from removing the artifact will cause the wall to collapse and allow you to move into the secret room.

Approach it and you will see that you can walk through it to another entrance. Jump through the crack in the wall to your left or smash the now broken wall (thanks to the tremors) itself Uncover the secret room, which will be complete with two rare chests. Good job, Andy. Another adventure completed, and you didn’t lose your hat this time.