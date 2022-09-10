September 10, 2022

Fortnite Season 4 teaser videos have been released

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

Epic Games has started releasing teaser videos for the upcoming season of Fortnite, which will be officially titled “Paradise”.

Three new teasers have been spotted so far, and all of them are in the real world. The videos were not posted in the usual way, but were shared exclusively through ads on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Although each video is set in a different location with different actors, they all have one thing in common – Chrome Goo. This mysterious goop has been the main focus of the news for the past few weeks, Appear in the game And in the leak Season 4 key picture. As of now, we have no idea where Chrome goo comes from or why it’s here. The story trailer from Season 4, which is set to release on September 18, is expected to answer that question.

We'll keep you updated with the latest Season 4 information.

In other news, Secretlab has launched the new Fortnite edition of the TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair. click here To read our review and enter our Donates.

