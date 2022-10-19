Fortnite players to get free Chrome Punk skin, check your eligibility

FortniteMares 2022 is finally here and has introduced many new items, game modes, and cosmetics for players to celebrate the Halloween season. From eliminating zombies across the map to escaping them on Witch’s Broom Mythic, players have long been waiting for what is expected to be an exciting experience.

Now that the update is finally here, it’s also brought in several beauty collaborations starting with Rick and Morty’s Summer and Mr. Messex To Ash Williams from the movie Evil Dead. Additionally, many other survey skins and concept royale skins could also make their way to the island.

However, for players who are unable to purchase clothes in the Item Shop for various reasons, Fortnite has something to suit everyone in their gift bag. Players can now get free clothes and cosmetics if they complete a certain amount of quests during FortniteMares 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite announces a free Chrome Punk feature that will be rewarded to players during FortniteMares 2022

complete #fortnite Chrome Punk Tasks To Get Free Screen Skin, Back And Loading 1. Earn 10 account levels

Bonus: Chromed 2. Earn 25 account levels

– Bonus: Graveyard Rave loading screen 3. Earn 50 account levels

Epic Games recently added new Chrome Punk quests to game files with the latest Halloween update. As mentioned, players will have three different levels of missions to complete before they get their hands on the Chromeseed Backbling, Graveyard Rave, and Chrome Punk outfit. Free.

Here are all descriptions of the tasks and their rewards:

Earn 10 account levels: Chromeseed Backbling

Earn 25 Account Levels: Graveyard Rave Loading Screen

Earn 50 account levels: Chrome Punk Skin

This means that players will need to increase their account levels by completing weekly, daily, milestones and special events FortniteMares 2022 Tasks from the “Quest” tab. However, players should keep in mind that the account level is different from their XP level, which can be checked by going to the Career tab in the game menu.

As of now, there is no end date for the missions, but Epic may make an announcement at a later time. Additionally, Chrome Punk has also been added as an NPC on the map and can be seen roaming the island. The official description of them on the Characters tab reads as follows:

“Piracy and carve a path to victory. Chrome Punk is a well-known pioneer in the ‘gourd-core’ underground music scene. His stance is unparalleled except for his brother, Punk, with whom he disagreed.”

A few years ago, a similar skin called Punk was released in the Item Shop and had a structure similar to that of Chrome Punk, but the outfit was highly loathed by the community. However, his ax was considered from the Bash Burner group Pay to win Due to the faster swing rate, it was later reduced by Epic.

FortniteMares 2022 begins today and players will be able to experience the horror on the island until November 1 at 2AM ET, when it ends.

