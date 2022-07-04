Formula One driver survives horrific crash thanks to halo cockpit requirements

Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu would probably not have survived today had it not been for the partially enclosed titanium device that has formed a protective layer around the cockpit of his race car. Chu credited the protective device, known as the corona, for saving his life after a horrific accident during the first lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, to me CNN.

“I’m fine, everything is clear. Halo saved me the day,” Chu tweeted on Sunday with a selfie. “Thank you everyone for your kind messages!”

Cho was one of several drivers involved in the first turn accident, which saw his Alfa Romeo flip and slither across the track before crashing into the fencing. The aura, which forms partial protection around the cockpit, prevented Chu from sustaining serious injuries.

according to CNN:

Cho’s car ended up sandwiched between the tire fender and the guardrail to protect the fans. The awkward nature of the car’s situation meant it took a while to get it out. George Russell, the Mercedes driver, who had communicated with Cho during the collision, immediately got out of his car as soon as it stopped and ran to check on Cho. The rookie, the first Chinese Formula 1 driver, was eventually photographed being carried on a stretcher by the emergency medical staff and subsequently given an assessment at the medical centre.

Photo by Peter J. Fox/Getty Images

The corona, introduced by F1 in 2018, was initially resisted by some drivers – although many drivers have credited it with saving their lives. concept Leaked in 2015, after IndyCar driver Justin Wilson died during a race when his head hit a wreck. (A number of other F1 and IndyCar drivers have died In similar incidents.)

The Halo was originally designed by Mercedes-Benz Motorsports, but the FIA ​​took over the development process and began a round of testing in the fall. other designs has been testedincluding Similar design suggestion From the Red Bull Racing team.

With F1 being the most well-known racing series, many have looked to it to lead the way in the field, and in some ways it has. F1 originally intended to introduce the sport’s halo cockpit in 2017, but Plan delayed, citing the “relatively short time frame” for implementing the requirements. Halos were finally introduced the following year. Formula E, the electric motorsport series too Includes halo cockpit In racing cars – including some LED accents.

The cockpit Halo has infuriated some motorsport enthusiasts for its ability to spoil aesthetics. But when you’re flying around a sharp turn at 200mph and the slightest touch of a bumper can send a racing car spinning through the air, the aura can make the difference between life and death.