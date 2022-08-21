Former Florida basketball player, Keyontae Johnson, has moved to Kansas State

Florida Transfer Keyontae Johnsonwho has not played since collapsing during a game in December 2020, signed with Kansas State on Saturday.

Johnson chose the Wildcats over his fellow finalists Nebraska, Western Kentucky and Memphis. He visited Kansas in July, and also went on a visit to Nebraska earlier this week.

He reportedly got medical clearance to play, which he didn’t last season in Florida. As a transfer graduate, Johnson will have one year of eligibility, although he could technically appeal for a red jersey after missing most of the past two seasons.

“We are very excited to welcome Kuntai and his family to Kansas State,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said in a statement. “He’s a talented, winning player who brings a lot of experience to our team after playing in one of the toughest leagues in the country while in Florida.”

Johnson, the 2020 SEC Player of the Year, averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in his last full season, earning an All-SEC First Team Honor. He was averaging 16.0 points in the first four games of the 2020-21 season before collapsing and falling to the ground during a game against Florida State.

Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Hospital, where he settled before being transferred to Gainesville Hospital. He was released on December 22, ten days after breaking up.

Johnson was not allowed to play or train in Florida after the incident, although he started in Florida on Senior Day this past season. The opening advice was directed at Johnson, who called for timeout and knelt to kiss the ground. Then he was taken out of the game.

The Associated Press reported last November that Johnson had a $5 million insurance policy. It is believed that Johnson could play some games before the insurance policy was confiscated.

Johnson will get a chance to face his former team next season when Kansas State hosts the Gators on January 28 in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.