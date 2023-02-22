Former Chiefs teammates tear up LeSean McCoy and defend Eric Bieniemy

Former Chiefs running back Laysan McCoy said Eric Beniemi had nothing to do with the team’s successful passing game during Beniemi’s five years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Many of McCoy’s former colleagues disputed this.

Jamal Charles, the leading snob of all time, addressed McCoy directly on Twitter.

“I have to disagree with you, Shady,” Charles wrote. “Bieniemy Coach me 4 years ago I learned a lot of things for EB and I still call him an amazing husband and father. He deserves to be head coach.”

The president’s other former colleagues weren’t so courteous.

‘Man, I messed it up,’ said Tyrann Mathieu, former chief safety officer. Tweet addressed to McCoy.