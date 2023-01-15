Former Cardinals coach Cliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, report says

Getty Images



after few days His dismissal as Cardinals head coachKliff Kingsbury is attracting interest from across the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for offensive coordinator positions. According to Fox Sports. That’s not to say Kingsbury is ready to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and respectfully dismissed all inquiries, telling teams he was not currently interested in coaching.

This reversed earlier speculation from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who suggested after Kingsbury’s firing that the former Texas technical coach was a candidate to step out of the game. Highly paid by Arizona, which last March signed the coach to a six-year contract extension through 2027, Kingsbury was seen as particularly fatigued by the Cardinals’ turbulent 2022 campaign, in which the team went 4-13 and endured a number of out-and-out controversies. field.

In addition to his potential coordinator jobs, Kingsbury’s connections in Texas made him a logical candidate for TexasCurrent vacancy to direct training. But other big-name coaches stopped by, only to return to the sidelines later. Recent examples include CowboysMike McCarthy, who spent the 2019 season away from the NFL after being removed from the league Packers; the JaguarDoug Pederson, who took 2021 after he got out the Eagles; and the saintsSean Payton, who is interviewing for a new job after moving away from New Orleans this season. rams Coach Sean McVay has also contemplated retirement recently.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four years as head coach of the Cardinals, and led one playoff game. He previously went 35-40 in six seasons as head coach of Texas Tech.