July 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Forget sit-ups—this standing exercise sculpts your core in just four moves

Ayhan 40 mins ago 3 min read

While sit-ups, planks, and crunches all have their place in the best muscle-building routine, if you always do sit-ups lying on an exercise mat, you’re missing out on some of the functional benefits of standing exercise. Not only are standing exercises great when there’s no floor space in the gym, but they tone up your hip flexor muscles and pelvic floor, as well as work your deep transverse abdominal muscles.

If you’re looking for a quick muscle-building workout to target your core, or use as your next bodyweight final workout, we’ve found it. The workout, which was created by a qualified personal trainer, Caroline EdensIt can be done with or without one of the best adjustable dumbbells. If you’re new to abdominal exercises, or are back in exercise after an injury, it’s best to choose a bodyweight type, but if you’re looking to increase the intensity, get dumbbells and try them out.

What is exercise?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Common: Post-swap dev groups are being submitted

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

2023 State of the Embedded Linux Ecosystem

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for July 2nd

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Economy – Hungary asks EU for one-year extension of sanctions exemption

6 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Kevin Federline won’t force his kids to see Britney Spears before moving to Hawaii

9 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

16 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Forget sit-ups—this standing exercise sculpts your core in just four moves

40 mins ago Ayhan