Forget Madden. The hottest game in the NFL is chess.

“There’s a big correlation,” Cooper said. “In chess, if you make one bad move, you can lose the whole game. And in football, if you play really well, one bad game can cost you.” Cooper likened fleeting inattention to pawn structure to missing out on the mission to ban the second half: a seemingly simple mistake that could spoil a working day. “It teaches me to be intentional in every moment, about everything,” he said.

When Cooper came to the Cowboys via trade during Awuzie’s second season, in 2018, his teammates were playing regularly in person. Ozzy, who played quite a bit in college to pass the time during grueling classes, quickly embraced Cooper’s seriousness about the game.

Ozzy, 27, said: “He yelled so well to me. Feeling lost wasn’t nice, I’m not the type to back off and stop playing. I wanted to get better.”

He worked on online puzzles, played more and more matches, and studied openings and defenses. This bridged the gap between him and Cooper and paid dividends on the field, allowing him to quickly adapt to the myriad techniques thrown at NFL receivers.

“It’s pattern recognition. If a receiver gave me a specific version, a specific stem, a specific route, and I’ve seen that setup before, I probably would have an answer for that,” Ozzie said. “I am able to dig into my mind a little better. I am a great blogger, but playing chess helped me remember things without having to take notes.”