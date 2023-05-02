Ford’s earnings beat Wall Street estimates. Stock decreased.

Results of the first quarter of Ford Motor Wall Street’s outlook blew up, but stocks fell in after-market trading amid economic worries. Investors remain wary of cyclical auto stocks as many predict a recession in the coming months. Something similar happened to general motors (GM) after it announced first quarter numbers on April 25th.

Ford (Ticker:F) Tuesday night reported quarterly operating profit of $3.4 billion, earnings per share of 63 cents on sales of $41.5 billion.

Wall Street was looking for an operating profit of $2.5 billion and earnings per share of 42 cents on sales of $39.2 billion. A year ago, Ford reported operating profit of $2.3 billion and 38 cents per share on sales of $34.5 billion in the first quarter. 2022.

This is the first quarter that Ford reported using its new business segments. Operating profit in the conventional auto industry was $2.6 billion. Ford’s business generated $1.4 billion in operating profit. The electric car business lost $722 million. The electric vehicle business is expected to lose about $3 billion in all of 2023.

The topic of electric vehicle pricing and price cuts for Tesla (TSLA) came up on the company’s earnings conference call. CEO Jim Farley doesn’t seem to agree with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s comment about selling cars with low or no margin and turning a profit by selling services to existing customers.

Selling services is a good idea, and Farley has said that’s exactly what Ford does in the company’s business. But he wants selling cars to be a profitable business, too. “I give no rest to my car teams in terms of software sales or any kind of margin benefit,” Farley said. Vehicles must reach 8% [operating profit margins] on their own.”

Overall, the first quarter was a strong start to the year for Ford. However, shares are down 2% in after-hours trading. Shares earlier fell more than 2% in regular trading on a bad market day. the NASDAQ Composite decreased 1.1%. Investors don’t like the days of IPOs.

GM also beat Wall Street estimates and raised fiscal guidance for the full year when it reported results recently. GM currently expects operating profit for 2023 to be between $11 billion and $13 billion. In January, management expected operating profit of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. Shares fell 4%.

Ford left its guidance for the full year unchanged. The company still expects operating profit to be between $9 billion and $11 billion. “We have a lot of year ahead of us,” CFO John Lawler said when asked why guidance was not lifted after a strong first quarter.

Analysts currently expect 2023 operating profit of $9.6 billion, at the lower end of Ford’s range. Ford reported 2022 operating profit of $10.4 billion.

“The quarter was strong, outperforming sales and earnings, but it didn’t really raise the bar for the guide,” says Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau. Nothing really surprised him about the quarter. Investors are not happy with auto stocks in this economy. After years of scarcity, production is improving, but there are now questions about demand. “This is keeping a lid on things for now.” Windau share price contract. He has no target price for the stock.

The problem, for stocks, isn’t Ford or GM. It’s the economy. The affordability of the automobile has become a headwind for the entire industry. At the end of the first quarter, 17% of Americans who finance their cars were paying more than $1,000 per month. Two years ago, only about 6% of people who financed cars had auto payments of $1,000 per month.

Declining affordability threatens new car demand and new car prices. Either factor can have a significant impact on an automaker’s profitability.

RBC analyst Tom Narayan believes things will only get tougher for automakers as the year rolls around. “Where we see the biggest risk is Ford expecting they can maintain prices this year. So far this year prices have remained resilient, but we believe affordability could become an increasing headwind,” the analyst wrote in a recent research report.

Narayan rates Ford stock and has a price target of $12 per share, which is slightly below the analyst’s average price target of about $13.40 per share.

Overall, 33% of analysts who cover a company’s stock price buy. The average buy rating for stocks in the S&P 500 is around 58%. A year ago, 48% of analysts covering Ford stock rated the stock a Buy. The headwinds described by Narayan have sapped analysts’ enthusiasm for Ford shares.

Investors seem to feel the same way. Heading into Tuesday’s trading, Ford stock is down about 15% over the past 12 months instead



