Ford stock is on track for its worst day in more than 11 years

Detroit – Ford Motor Stock is on its way to its worst day in over 11 years, after The automaker previously released part of the third quarter Earnings report warned investors of $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs.

Ford shares were trading at about $13.10 a piece on Tuesday afternoon, down more than 12%. If losses continue to close, it will wipe out nearly $7 billion from the company’s market value.

It would also be the stock’s worst day on a percentage basis since January 28, 2011, when the auto company’s fourth-quarter earnings disappointed investors and the stock tumbled 13.4% to close at $16.27 per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

After the markets closed on Monday, He said that supply problems led to a shortage of spare parts affecting approximately 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs, which were unable to reach dealers.

Despite the problems and the additional cost, Ford confirmed its guidance for the year but set a forecast for adjusted third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes to be in the $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion range. That would be much lower than the expectations of some analysts, who had forecast quarterly profit close to $3 billion.

Ford cited recent negotiations that have led to supplier costs associated with inflation nearly $1 billion higher than originally expected.