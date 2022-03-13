Ford ships and sells incomplete vehicles with missing chips

Ford will soon begin selling and shipping incomplete, but drivable vehicles that come without the chips that power certain non-safety features, according to a report from Ford Motor Company. Car News. Instead, the automaker will ship semiconductors to dealers within one year, and then install them in customers’ cars after purchase.

It is not clear which features will be affected

There is still no information on the affected car models or features. Ford originally had plans To ship part-manufactured, non-retail vehicles to dealers last year, but now, non-driving vehicles will be drivable And the salable

as pointed out Car NewsFord’s decision comes as an attempt to move the partially built vehicles that crowd its factories. Last month, hundreds of new Ford Bronco was seen sitting idle In snow-covered lots near the Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant, all of which await chip-related installations.

Like many other companies, Ford has been grappling with the limitations imposed by a lack of chips. Last year, the semiconductor shortage Ford forced to reduce production of the famous F-150And in November, Ford and General Motors have announced a deal with chip maker GlobalFoundries To help alleviate the deficiency.

Other automakers also had to make sacrifices due to the lack of chips, with General Motors declining Wireless chargingAnd the HD RadiosAnd the fuel management unit That made some pickup trucks run more efficiently. at the same time, Tesla sold some cars without USB ports and make it installable at a later time. Luxury cars were not exempt from the shortage either Cadillac has canceled the hands-free driving feature In 2022 Escalade, while BMW has started shipping some cars without touch screens.

the edge I contacted Ford for comment but was not immediately answered.