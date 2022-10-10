Ford, General Motors, Rivian and more

Take a look at some of the biggest drivers of Primarkt:

stronghold (F), General motors (General Motors) — UBS downgrades both automakers, downgrading Ford’s rating to “sell” from “neutral” and GM’s rating to “neutral” from “buy.” UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward an oversupply of cars after three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford fell 3.6% in the primary market while General Motors fell 3.5%.

Rivian (RIVN) — Shares of Rivian fell 9% in pre-market after that Summoned nearly all of its vehicles To fix potential routing problems. The electric car and truck maker said that no injuries were reported as a result of the issue.

Toast (TOST) — Mizuho has upgraded the restaurant-focused technology platform provider to “purchasing” from “neutral,” saying its research focuses on profits and potential sales of Toast’s services. Toast gained 3.3% in the market.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla More than 83,000 vehicles delivered from its Shanghai plant last month, up 8% from August and the highest monthly total ever for the recently upgraded plant. Tesla lost ground in pre-market trading, after RBC lowered its target price per share to $340 per share from $367 per share.

Stilants (STLA) — Stellantis has signed a nickel-cobalt supply agreement with Australian miner GME Resources, as it moves to secure key components for electric vehicle batteries. The automaker signed a lithium supply agreement earlier this year with Australia’s Vulcan Resources.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) — Kraft Heinz is up 2% in pre-market activity after Goldman Sachs upgraded the food maker’s stock to “buy” from “neutral.” Goldman said Kraft Heinz is one of the few consumer goods stocks where the potential for higher profit margins has not been fully priced into inventory.

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) — Shares of Procter & Gamble fell 1.3% in premarket trading, after Goldman Sachs downgraded the consumer products giant to “neutral” from “buy.” Goldman’s updated view reflects valuation concerns and potential market share headwinds.

merck (MRK) — Merck stock rose 2.7% in the primary market after Guggenheim raised the stock to “buy” from “neutral.” The company said the drugmaker is poised to beat the earnings consensus on good growth prospects for key products, among other factors.