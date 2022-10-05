Ford ends production of a $500,000 supercar with a special edition

2022 Ford GT LM Edition
Detroit – Ford Motor It will end production of its $500,000 supercar later this year with a special model that pays homage to the car’s racing heritage.
The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that the 2022 Ford GT LM will be the last model for the third-generation car, which was revived in 2016 after being out of the market for a decade.
Ford said only 20 GT LM Edition cars will be produced. Deliveries are set to begin this fall with production ending later this year, according to the automaker.
“As we finish this chapter with the Ford GT on the road, the GT LM Edition gave us the opportunity to pump even more heart and soul out of the podium-finishing race car, reinforcing the honors with our 2016 Le Mans victory,” said Mark Rashbrook, Ford global director. Performance Motorsports in a statement.
2022 Ford GT LM Edition
The GT is a collector car steeped in racing history. This GT LM edition pays homage to the third-generation supercar’s overall victory at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans as well as Ford’s sweep of the podium to defeat Ferrari – as photographed at Ford v. Ferrari in 2019 – In the famous French race in 1966.
The current generation of GT was a surprise detection At the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Ford has kept the car a secret even within the company, allowing only executives and select employees to work on it in a nondescript basement room in a building near its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.
Only 1,350 third-generation GTs — twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 660 horsepower and a top speed of 216 mph — were produced by supplier and contract manufacturer Multimatic Inc. in Markham, Ontario, in Canada.
A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on the possibility of a fourth-generation GT in the future. He also declined to comment on pricing for the latest Limited Edition, saying that pricing for the GT started around $500,000.
