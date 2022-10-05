Ford ends production of a $500,000 supercar with a special edition

Detroit – Ford Motor It will end production of its $500,000 supercar later this year with a special model that pays homage to the car’s racing heritage.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that the 2022 Ford GT LM will be the last model for the third-generation car, which was revived in 2016 after being out of the market for a decade.

Ford said only 20 GT LM Edition cars will be produced. Deliveries are set to begin this fall with production ending later this year, according to the automaker.

“As we finish this chapter with the Ford GT on the road, the GT LM Edition gave us the opportunity to pump even more heart and soul out of the podium-finishing race car, reinforcing the honors with our 2016 Le Mans victory,” said Mark Rashbrook, Ford global director. Performance Motorsports in a statement.