For the first time in its history, OTP is buying a bank outside Europe

OTP buys Uzbek Bank

OTP announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan to purchase the majority ownership of Uzbek Ipodeka Bank and its subsidiaries.

The Uzbek Ministry of Finance owns 96.9 percent of Ipoteka, and OTP will acquire 100 percent of the stake in two steps:

Now 75 percent shares

and the remaining 25 percent three years after the first transaction.



Financial completion of the first transaction is expected to take place in the first half of 2023, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

There was a lot of news flow

The first information about the possible acquisition of Uzbek Bank by OTP came in an adventurous way, because it was not the banking group, nor the main news agencies, nor the local press, that first wrote about the first possible acquisition of OTP outside Europe, but the Hungarian Prime Minister. At the end of March last year, Viktor Orbán made an official visit to Uzbekistan, where he was with the leaders of OTP, and in his video message sent from there, the Prime Minister also highlighted OTP, and not long after, Péter Szijjártó OTP, the largest Hungarian bank, the first foreigner as a bank, Uzbek He talked about being given the opportunity to participate in the privatization of the banking system, and in response, the OTP admitted that it was actually looking into how. May participate in the privatization of the Uzbek banking system.

Then, in September last year, new information came out that OTP had canceled the agreement to buy back shares of OPUS in 2006, and OTP was partially using the capital released by selling its own shares for further acquisitions. Even among new markets, one of them is Uzbekistan.

Last September, at an economic forum in Tashkent, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Dzhamshid Kuchkarov already hinted at specifics, saying the sale of a 75 percent stake in state-owned Ipoteka Bank would close within two months.

However, the transaction was delayed and the war in Ukraine clouded OTP’s calculations. In April this year, Sándor Csányi spoke about the transaction, he told Bloomberg that OTP asked OTP to postpone Uzbekistan for 2-3 months. The bank chief said he was ready to sign off on the acquisition when war broke out in Ukraine.

On October 3, 2022, the parties confirmed their intention to acquire Uzbek Bank by signing a letter of intent.

Then Viktor Orban came forward again and said that we are close to mid-November this year and that OTP could soon announce the purchase of a large Uzbek bank.

Why Uzbekistan?

OTP continues to explore acquisition opportunities in a number of countries, primarily where they already exist but are not satisfied with their market size, but also in countries where OTP is not yet present, but where market opportunities and growth prospects are good. Among the latter is Uzbekistan, where the goal is to privatize state banks one by one. First Ipoteka Bank is being privatized under an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to attract potential investors to Uzbekistan’s banking sector. The country’s deputy prime minister, Jamsit Kucharov, said Uzbekistan’s other banks would be privatized using a similar method to Ipodeca, first converting them, then preparing them for sale and privatizing them. Available here will be used in other state banks. Earlier, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced that six of the country’s major banks are preparing to be privatized in 2021.

Additionally, the purchase price may be attractive, but the bank did not provide any details on this.

What did the OTP take?

Uzbek Bank provides commercial banking services to its retail and corporate clients, whose number exceeds 1.6 million. The bank is headquartered in the country’s capital, Tashkent, and serves its customers through 39 bank branches and 575 ATMs. The financial institution employed 4,072 employees at the end of June.

Ipoteka Bank is the fifth largest Uzbek bank in terms of asset value and loan portfolio.

At the end of June this year, its balance sheet totaled 39 thousand billion Uzbek sums, which corresponds to approximately HUF 1,374 billion.

To put this value into perspective:

OTP Group’s total balance sheet at the end of the third quarter was HUF 34 trillion (this does not yet include the Slovenian Nova KBM), which means that Ipoteka Bank will increase the total balance sheet of the Hungarian banking group by almost 4. percent.

In terms of total assets, Uzbek Bank is almost as big as OTP’s Russian Bank.

Uzbek Bank is the market leader in the mortgage loan market, with a share close to 30 percent. At the end of June this year, the bank’s loan portfolio stood at HUF 31.7 trillion, or HUF 1,117 billion at the current exchange rate. Of this, 38 percent were mortgage loans, 28 percent were SME loans, 26 percent were corporate loans, and 9 percent were consumer loans. At the end of last year, 4.4 percent of loans were overdue for more than 90 days.

In 2021, Uzbek Bank achieved a profit of HUF 887 billion (this year, an increase of 39 percent in the first half of the year, to HUF 17 billion), which corresponds almost to HUF 25 billion, while OTP Group’s profit was HUF 456 billion.

Last year, Ipoteka Bank earned more return on equity than OTP Group. ROA was 2.4 percent for Ipodeca and 2 percent for OTP Group.

How much does Uzbek Bank cost?

The parties did not announce the purchase price, but we do know that OTP will buy 75 percent of the Uzbek Ministry of Finance’s 96.9 percent stake in the first round, and Ipoteka’s equity at the end of June was HUF 192 billion.

If OTP buys at book value (as on average banks bought from SocGen), OTP could pay almost HUF 140 billion for this first package.

128, if we look at the prices of listed regional banks.

And at OTP’s current stock market price, the purchase price for the first batch of shares could be around HUF 100 billion.

Cover image: Agos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images