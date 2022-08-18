For many people with diverse nerves, The Sims has been a lifelong relief

Pixel by pixel, the life simulation game “The Sims” has been providing this experience for over 20 years. Since its first release in 2000, “The Sims” has become One of the best selling PC games In the world. Nor did time fade its luster.

The Sims creators on Twitch and YouTube put the game through its paces, build intricate homes, and try absurd challenges like having as many children as possible or subjecting Sims to Kafka-type psychological torture (all in good fun, of course). Some of the leading “Sims” creators are role-playing on Instagram, showing their picture-perfect Sim lives to their other Sim friends to praise and envy.

But “The Sims” is also a haven for players of neurodiversity, some of whom grew up with the game and continue to revisit it well into adulthood. “The Sims” is an open world game, which means there is no right or wrong way to experience it. Whether one wants to run the apocalypse quickly or just help young Sims do some laundry, there are no expectations that the player himself has not set. For some with autism, ADHD, or other conditions, this means that they can design the game to be whatever they want: a place to rest in a confusing world, a social roadmap of some sort, an alternate reality where they are in control, or just A lifelong personal interest.

The idea that The Sims offers a neater and easier version of our own world is embedded in the game’s DNA. Toymaker Will Wright lost his home in a California firestorm in Oakland-Berkeley in 1991. While rebuilding, he was moved to consider what real life was like. A series of needs that must be met? Items to own? people to love?