For Filipino audiences, “Here Lies Love” delivers disturbing emotional undercurrents

Disco balls were spinning, club music was beating, and on the dance floor, many of the Filipino audience were on the verge of tears.

It was a Saturday night and on Broadway “Here Lies Love”, David Byrne’s Fatboy Slim musical about the rise and fall of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos, the former first couple of the Philippines, is preparing to open on Broadway on July 20. Touched by the chance to see the history of their countryman—and, in some cases, their family—tell them on stage, close enough that they can literally touch it.

“I have never been in a play where I have a personal connection” to the story, said Earl Delvin, 35, of Manhattan. “I felt like an actress on the New York stage for the first time.”