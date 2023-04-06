April 6, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Footage leaks: Ukraine prepares for counterattack with 40,000-strong strike force

Arzu 58 mins ago 1 min read

Ukraine is training a new assault force totaling 40,000 that will be deployed in the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive. Members of the brigades were recruited through an intensive recruitment campaign on social media and posters. The aim of the campaign, led by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and launched in early February, is to recruit more motivated volunteers.

The new assault brigades are not part of the army, but their fighters will fight alongside regular forces in counterattacks. It is reinforced by Western tanks and soldiers trained and trained in Western countries. The most likely site of the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is considered the southern Zaporizhzhia district. A total of eight squadrons will have names such as Hurricane, Spartan, Fury or Azov.

The footage below, shared by Reuters, was taken during a training exercise by the assault brigades.

Women (2.5 percent), men with no military background, ex-police officers and soldiers also signed up for the new regiments. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who oversees the brigades, said:

Training is four months for inexperienced and two months for experienced.

A cover image is an example; Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  Black shadow struck: Millions of people's important information has been stolen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Foreign – Tamás Menczer: Hungary does not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU or NATO…

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

DNA testing ruled out that the Polish woman was Madeleine McCann

17 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Technology: An eye exam may be enough to determine if someone has Alzheimer’s disease

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Footage leaks: Ukraine prepares for counterattack with 40,000-strong strike force

58 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

Dow rises but leaders falter, Tesla business sells base; What are you doing now

59 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Klaus Teuber, creator of the popular board game Catan, dies at 70 | board games

1 hour ago Muhammad
7 min read

An unexpected double quasar has been discovered – a pair of merging galaxies igniting black holes on a collision course

1 hour ago Izer