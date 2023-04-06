Footage leaks: Ukraine prepares for counterattack with 40,000-strong strike force

Ukraine is training a new assault force totaling 40,000 that will be deployed in the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive. Members of the brigades were recruited through an intensive recruitment campaign on social media and posters. The aim of the campaign, led by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and launched in early February, is to recruit more motivated volunteers.

The new assault brigades are not part of the army, but their fighters will fight alongside regular forces in counterattacks. It is reinforced by Western tanks and soldiers trained and trained in Western countries. The most likely site of the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is considered the southern Zaporizhzhia district. A total of eight squadrons will have names such as Hurricane, Spartan, Fury or Azov.

The footage below, shared by Reuters, was taken during a training exercise by the assault brigades.

Women (2.5 percent), men with no military background, ex-police officers and soldiers also signed up for the new regiments. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who oversees the brigades, said:

Training is four months for inexperienced and two months for experienced.

A cover image is an example; Cover image source: Getty Images