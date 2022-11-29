November 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Footage: A massive explosion rocked Russia’s seventh-largest city – what could have happened?

Arzu 11 mins ago 2 min read

According to the Russian Ministry of Special Situations, the rescuers went to a quarry area, writes next.

Ukrainian Twitter page According to That’s the official Russian interpretation When creating crushed stone, the rock is blasted and the volume of explosives increased due to the frozen ground.. There were no injuries.

There is also a social media source for that According to The explosion occurred in an industrial area in the Chelyabinsk region.

Since Ukraine does not have such long-range missiles, an attack from Ukraine is unlikely, and a plane or drone would have been destroyed by Russian air defenses within 1,600 kilometers.

It can also be a local act of sabotage. If an incident occurs in a quarry, it is less likely to occur as such a mine is not considered a prime target; If it is in an industrial area that is important even from a military point of view, the probability of infiltration is high.

We will update our article if we are able to know more precisely about the outbreak and its causes.

A cover image is an example. Source: Getty Images

See also  Schedule - Abroad - Admiral directs vaccination campaign in Portugal, very successful

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Index – Abroad – here’s the secret, how to catch the Russians

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

A Mexican drug gang has attacked police with explosive-laden drones

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Hungary was among the leaders on this list – only a handful of countries in the entire world surpassed it

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Footage: A massive explosion rocked Russia’s seventh-largest city – what could have happened?

11 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Goldman Sachs sees a “high probability” of an OPEC+ production cut

15 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Eric Fleischmann, famous fitness trainer, dies at 53

18 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Orion flies away from the Moon, instantly returning an iconic image

31 mins ago Izer