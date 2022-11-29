Footage: A massive explosion rocked Russia’s seventh-largest city – what could have happened?

According to the Russian Ministry of Special Situations, the rescuers went to a quarry area, writes next.

Ukrainian Twitter page According to That’s the official Russian interpretation When creating crushed stone, the rock is blasted and the volume of explosives increased due to the frozen ground.. There were no injuries.

There is also a social media source for that According to The explosion occurred in an industrial area in the Chelyabinsk region.

Since Ukraine does not have such long-range missiles, an attack from Ukraine is unlikely, and a plane or drone would have been destroyed by Russian air defenses within 1,600 kilometers.

It can also be a local act of sabotage. If an incident occurs in a quarry, it is less likely to occur as such a mine is not considered a prime target; If it is in an industrial area that is important even from a military point of view, the probability of infiltration is high.

We will update our article if we are able to know more precisely about the outbreak and its causes.

In the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, a large explosion was recorded. We are waiting for more details as we don’t know what happened. pic.twitter.com/Nr3eCulQou – noll() November 29, 2022

A powerful explosion rocked near Chelyabinsk pic.twitter.com/IxjLopZCGY — ТРУХА️English (@TpyxaNews) November 29, 2022

