Food & Wine lists its two SF restaurants as among the best in the United States

Madeline Wells's photo

Grilled quail at Benu’s Michelin-starred restaurant at 22 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco.

Adrienne H. via Yelp

According to a first in Food & Wine Readers’ Choice AwardsGlobal Tastemakers, San Francisco is home to some of the best restaurants in the United States.

Celebrity chef Dominic Crenn’s 3-Michelin-starred restaurant, which Food & Wine called “a once-in-a-lifetime event worth traveling to San Francisco for,” made the publication’s list of the nation’s top 10 restaurants. The 3-star Michelin restaurant, Pino, also made the top 10 list, noting celebrity chef Cory Lee’s “insistence on perfection” and the “dishes” [that] are contemporary interpretations of classics like Xiao Long Bao and Korean Beef Roast.”

Last year, both restaurants made the list of the world’s 50 best restaurants (even though they’re technically ranked in the top 100).

Food & Wine also named San Francisco one of the 10 best cities for food in the United States, citing its great mix of historic and trending restaurants, as well as nearby wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma and the oldest Chinatown in the country. This honor comes despite the declaration of some San Francisco restaurant culture ‘in a bad place’ After the city was largely left out of this year’s James Beard Award nominations.

The Global Tastemakers Awards also named San Francisco International Airport the best airport for food in America and included Oakland in its list of the top 10 food truck cities in the country.



Madeline Wells is a reporter for SFGATE covering food and drink in the Bay Area. She grew up in the Seattle area and earned a BA in English and Media Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to SFGATE, she was an Associate Editor for the East Bay Express and a freelance writer covering the Bay Area music scene. Email: [email protected]

