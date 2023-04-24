Food & Wine lists its two SF restaurants as among the best in the United States

According to a first in Food & Wine Readers’ Choice AwardsGlobal Tastemakers, San Francisco is home to some of the best restaurants in the United States.
Celebrity chef Dominic Crenn’s 3-Michelin-starred restaurant, which Food & Wine called “a once-in-a-lifetime event worth traveling to San Francisco for,” made the publication’s list of the nation’s top 10 restaurants. The 3-star Michelin restaurant, Pino, also made the top 10 list, noting celebrity chef Cory Lee’s “insistence on perfection” and the “dishes” [that] are contemporary interpretations of classics like Xiao Long Bao and Korean Beef Roast.”
