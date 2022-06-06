Following Jada Pinkett Smith’s calls for reconciliation after the Oscar slap, a new report details what Chris Rock has focused on

We knew, the moment it happened, that the fallout Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars It’ll stretch for a while, but I’m not sure any of us could have predicted how long the talks on The Slap would last. Rock declined to handle the matter At the events of his stop, leaving the door open for everyone from Ricky Gervais to Shaquille O’Neal to focus on what happened… and what happens next. Well, after a call from Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to Chris Rock and Smith “to talk about this and make up,” The former SNL star and mainstream comedian let his feelings go. Basically, Smith shouldn’t be sitting next to his phone.

While Chris Rock remains silent on the matter – at least in the public eye – a source close to Rock said ET Online the following:

He is not interested in the Smiths at the moment. He is walking around and preparing for a special comedy show.

as it should. One of the best ways to work through a public event like this is to keep working. Fortunately for Chris Rock, he had a comedy roundup of his schedule after the Oscars, so he was able to get right back into his comfort zone — being on stage and cracking jokes. We hope that no one in the audience will be surprised by the words he uses.

Lots of curious onlookers have been paying close attention to Chris Rock’s first show after the Oscars, wondering if he’ll address The Slap in any way. And while the rock band danced wildly around the whole topic, Promising he’d wait to talk about it “until I get paid.” It is Smith’s responsibility to stay on defense and explain Will Smith’s actions.

The improvised slap cost Smith dearly. The bad boys The star resigned from the academy In the wake of the controversy, many of the projects he was working on have been put on hold, although Sony still swears bad boys 4 Still in pre-production . These delays could save Will Smith time Complete the self-imposed “spiritual journey” claims to exist. Even in Jada Pinkett Smith’s explanation during the red-table sessions, she explained that she and Will continue to discover this thing called life. Aren’t we all, Jada?

Chris Rock may be leaning toward what his future plans might be. If he’s really smart (and Chris Rock sure), he’s planning some kind of high-profile interview – get Oprah Winfrey on the phone – and pay to watch that conversation. We’re all going to push the highest dollar out until we finally hear Rock’s response to Will Smith’s slap. Or, if he continues to make references to The Slap in his position, he may end up with another hour of material that can fuel a second special position, in addition to the ones he currently brings with him on tour. Right now, the ball is in Rock’s court. We’ll see how he plays it.