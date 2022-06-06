June 6, 2022

Following Jada Pinkett Smith's calls for reconciliation after the Oscar slap, a new report details what Chris Rock has focused on

Following Jada Pinkett Smith's calls for reconciliation after the Oscar slap, a new report details what Chris Rock has focused on

We knew, the moment it happened, that the fallout Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars It’ll stretch for a while, but I’m not sure any of us could have predicted how long the talks on The Slap would last. Rock declined to handle the matter At the events of his stop, leaving the door open for everyone from Ricky Gervais to Shaquille O’Neal to focus on what happened… and what happens next. Well, after a call from Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to Chris Rock and Smith “to talk about this and make up,” The former SNL star and mainstream comedian let his feelings go. Basically, Smith shouldn’t be sitting next to his phone.

While Chris Rock remains silent on the matter – at least in the public eye – a source close to Rock said ET Online the following:

He is not interested in the Smiths at the moment. He is walking around and preparing for a special comedy show.

