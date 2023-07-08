Follow live updates, highlights, how to watch, tv channel

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for has arrived. The NBA’s #1 overall draft pick Victor Wimpanyama is announced playing in his first NBA game during the opening night of the Las Vegas Summer League. The San Antonio Spurs take on #2 Wimpanyama with pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. EST (ESPN) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Summer League’s opening session on Friday, which also featured Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers selection against No. 4 seed Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets, has been sold out for days. It is the fifth time in Summer League history that a session has been sold out. Wimpanyama’s debut was anticipated for months, if not years, as the 7-foot-4 French phenom captured the attention of basketball fans with his guard-like movements in a frame built forward.

On Sunday, Tottenham will play against the Blazers and Henderson. It is not specified how often Wimpanyama will play during the Summer League, but fans will likely be watching his every move in Las Vegas.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wimpanyama leads against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA Summer League game on July 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

What: Summer NBA

where: Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

television: ESPN Networks and NBA TV

Wembanyama debut: Tottenham vs. Hornets, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

