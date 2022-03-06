Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars: NASA will send your name around the moon

In this image provided by NASA, the United States of America is seen at night from a composite collected from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012. NASA’s Artemis I mission will see the unmanned Orion spacecraft lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida It spent several days orbiting the moon before returning to Earth. (NASA)

Toronto, Ontario – For now, you can Register online for a ‘boarding pass’ for the Artemis I . missionWhich is expected to launch and orbit the moon in May or June.

Every seat is free in some way. Artemis I will be an unmanned test flight for future lunar missions. When you sign up with NASA, your name is added to a flash drive aboard the unoccupied crew capsule, and a flashy digital boarding pass as evidence.

Powered by NASA’s most powerful rocket yet, the Space Launch System, the Artemis I mission will see the unmanned Orion spacecraft take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and spend several days orbiting the moon before returning to Earth. If all goes according to plan, the Artemis 2 mission will make a manned flyby of the moon in 2024.

The ultimate goal of the Artemis program is to return humans to the moon by 2025, 53 years after the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon.

As part of the program, NASA will land the first woman and first people of color on the Moon, where it also plans to work with international and commercial partners to create a long-term human presence and use those lessons to take astronauts to Mars.

NASA has called names before, as in 2020 when nearly 11 million names were installed on the Mars Perseverance rover, which continues to crawl around the Red Planet.

Registering to put your name on the Artemis I board is quick and easy. As a bonus, you gain 1.3 million new miles, or 2.1 million kilometers, which is the total distance the Artemis 1 mission will travel.

