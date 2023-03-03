Florida’s Wheel of Fortune contestant is throwing fun after getting the wrong answer to a food puzzle

A teacher went viral after she got a simple answer wrong on Wheel of Fortune

As a result of her mistake, Angie Gotney was ridiculed on Twitter

In 2022, host Pat Sajak told social media to back off from making fun of contestants

A Wheel of Fortune nominee went viral for the wrong reasons after she failed to solve a simple puzzle in the food and drink category of the long-running game show.

Florida resident Angie Gotney appeared on the March 1 episode and actually earned more than $6,000 when she tried to solve the puzzle: “Warm toast with a little cream cheese.”

“I’ll try to solve,” said Gautney with a little confidence after successfully guessing that there was a “B” in the puzzle. she Offer: “Warm Toasted Bagel with Low Fat Cheese.” “No, not true,” said flight attendant Pat Sajak, 76, when the incorrect bell rang.

The next contestant correctly asked to display an “X”. This guy guessed right: “A warm toasted bagel with lox and cream cheese.”

“Yeah, that’s a much better recipe,” Sajak said as co-host Vanna White revealed the correct answer.

Brought to the United States from Eastern Europe by Jewish immigrants over 100 years ago, bagels with cream cheese and lox, a piece of salted salmon, are one of the most popular breakfast foods on the East Coast.

Still, Gautney, who works as a teacher at Stetson Baptist Christian School in North DeLand, Florida, walked away from the show with $7,300 in prize money.

She announced her appearance on the show in a Facebook post on March 1.

‘tonight’s the Night! There will be some awkward moments, but it was a fun experience! I hope to do that again! I wrote.

Unfortunately, Gotney’s answer sparked the ire of Twitter and his jokes.

“With low fat cheese and cream”…..that’s a disgrace. Someone @ told us so we could pair it with some LOX and cream cheese,” Bagel Boss wrote.

One viewer said, “Oh my God someone should just guess warm toast with low fat cheese and cream instead of lox it’s so embarrassing I won’t show my face again”.

She said “low” I’m not kidding. Oi vey…. , said RetiredGuy999.

“Ultimate verbal abuse my mom and I yelled at this wheel of fortune lady who didn’t know what lox was #WheelOfFortune,” another Twitter user wrote.

At least one person was sympathetic to Jotney.

“Warm toast with cream cheese and cheese” was the puzzle on the Wheel of Fortune. What is f**k lox? Tweetin Jackleg said.

I’m from new york so obviously i know what lox is on bread. I wonder if the rest of the US does, or is this just a rough guess? another tweet asked.

In March 2022, Pat Sajak took to Twitter to defend contestants accused of not getting simple, correct answers, and thus becoming mockers.

“It always hurts when nice people on our show come along to play a game, make some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and then get ridiculed online when they make a mistake or something goes wrong,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sausage said he would never make fun of a guest because they are “good people in a bad place.” He tweeted that people sitting in the comfort of their homes couldn’t understand the pressure contestants were under.

After all, you might be there someday. And no one wants to trend on Twitter, Sajak said at the conclusion of his thread.