Florida vs Utah Score: Live Match Updates, Collegiate Football Scores, Top 25 NCAA Events Today

Saturday night’s showdown between the 7-seeds Utah and Florida was hype for three quarters with Utes advancing 19-14 in the final frame at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida topped Utah 248-134 in the first half, but Utes held the ground by 103 yards in the third quarter as they reclaimed the lead.

Both teams relied heavily on signal callers in their pass and dash matches. The Gators led 14-13 in the first half with a 45-yard drop from Florida QP Anthony Richardson with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter. Cameron Rising of Utah responded by organizing an 89-yard drive during the final minutes of the third quarter to get Oates back on top.

Between the Gators’ big goal-line position early in the third quarter and Utes’ investment in Florida’s stumble in the first quarter, the Pac-12’s encounter against the SEC was marked by plenty of drama. With the Gators trying to start Billy Napier’s internship right and Utah chasing college football aspirations, the game was among his best first week.

