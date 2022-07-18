July 18, 2022

Florida family gets caught up in electric car problem: A replacement battery costs more than the car itself

Izer 5 mins ago 2 min read
A former senior adviser to George W. Bush detailed the numbers as Democratic Senator Debbie Stabeno pushes the green agenda with gas prices skyrocketing on Fox Business Tonight.

family in Florida led In big trouble after buying a used electric car: The replacement battery for their dead car ended up costing more than the purchase of the used car.

Avery Cywinsky is 17, and his parents spent $11,000 on a used Ford Focus Electric, a 2014 that had about 60,000 miles when purchased, according to KVUE.

The teen owned the car for six months before she started giving her problems and the dashboard was flashing with icons.

“It was fine at first,” said Cwinsky. “I loved him so much. He was small, quiet, and sweet. And suddenly it stopped working.”

The Electric Car Revolution: You Bought One, But Can You Get It?

2014 Ford Focus Electric (Photo by National Automobile Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images/Getty Images)

She told news outlets that The car stopped She ran after being taken to a repair shop, and the family eventually found out that the car battery needed replacing.

the problem? An electric car battery costs $14,000, according to the news outlet.

Cywinsky’s grandfather stepped in to help with the car’s problems because her father died in June of colon cancer.

Car companies plan for electric cars by 2040, but infrastructure demands are a major stumbling block

electric car

An electric Ford Focus, one of four electric cars for a story about electric cars at the Auto Show on Family Day at the Canada International Auto Show in Toronto on February 17, 2014. (David Cooper/Toronto Star (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images/Getty Images)

See also  S&P 500 futures dip ahead of earnings season

The Ford Agency Her grandfather, Ray Cywinsky, said, “We were advised that we could replace the battery. It would only cost $14,000.”

However, the family discovered that there were no longer any such batteries available because the Ford model had been discontinued.

“Then we found out that the batteries weren’t available,” Sywinsky said. “So it didn’t matter. They could cost twice as much and we still couldn’t get it.”

