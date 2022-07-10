Florence Beau takes back her criticism for her sheer Valentino dress

Harry Styles and Florence Boy enjoy warmth in bed! Harry Styles and Florence Boy enjoy warmth in bed!

Florence Boge Don’t apologize for nipple release during fashion week.

distance Oscar Nominee Actress criticize Wearing a sheer gown at the Valentino Haute Couture show In Rome earlier this week, she took to Instagram to defend her bold style choice.

“Listen, I knew when I wore this gorgeous Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a comment on it,” She started her long letter On July 10 with photos of the controversial appearance. “Whether it was negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

Florence, 24, admitted she was excited to wear the hot pink tulle dress — which was created in signature shadow Brand Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli– and “not a wink of an eye” from her was nervous doing so.

“What’s really interesting to watch and witness is how easy it is for men to destroy a woman’s entire body, in public, and with pride, for all to see,” she continued. “This isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last time a woman has heard what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s concerning is how vulgar some men can be.”