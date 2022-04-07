April 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Flight attendants found illegal apartment rentals in East Boston garage for years – CBS Boston

Izer 26 mins ago 1 min read
Flight attendants found illegal apartment rentals in East Boston garage for years - CBS Boston

East Boston (CBS) – Employees of an airline have been found illegally renting an apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspection Services says 12 people, all flight attendants, were living at the property on Geneva Street during their layoff.

“As far as I understand, they’ve been working there for about 10 years, so they’ve been under the radar for a long time,” said Flavio Deviga of Boston Inspection Services. “They just use it as a point of rest like a refresh and then continue their flights or return to their home base.”

Beds were found in an illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit: Boston Inspection Services)

The building was a garage that was converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint on Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials.

The people residing there are believed to have paid $300 a month. Inspection services say it was a tenant living in the apartment who called to report problems inside.

The accommodation was deemed inappropriate, so everyone staying there was asked to leave. The owner will now have to submit permits to the city to make it a livable space before anyone is allowed to return to it.

See also  UK inflation hits 30-year high at 5.5%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Exclusive Chinese state refineries avoid trading new Russian oil, tea sources fly under the radar

8 hours ago Izer
4 min read

US lawmakers criticize major oil companies for high gasoline prices

16 hours ago Izer
8 min read

Dow futures fall as Fed’s “rapid” turn enters market rally; Elon Musk steals Trump’s thunder

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Flight attendants found illegal apartment rentals in East Boston garage for years – CBS Boston

26 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

30 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Hubble investigates strange weather conditions in noisy worlds

34 mins ago Izer
2 min read

2022 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win the Augusta National

36 mins ago Emet