FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver expects to leave ABC News amid layoffs

In a statement, ABC News said it has remained dedicated to data journalism with a primary focus on politics, economics and enterprise reporting.

“This streamlined structure will allow us to be more aligned with our priorities for the 2024 election and beyond,” the company said. “We are grateful for the valuable contributions of the team members who will be leaving the organization and know that they will continue to make an important impact on the future of journalism.”

An ABC spokesperson did not immediately respond to further questions on Tuesday about the number of employees, or how FiveThirtyEight will be streamlined and modified. But a person familiar with the site’s cuts, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said employees have been told the FiveThirtyEight newsroom will be cut by about two-thirds. The person said the site currently has a certain head count of about 35 employees, though not all of those roles are filled.

Internal Slack messages in which Mr. Silver told employees he expected to leave were leaked to Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.

ABC News said it would retain the FiveThirtyEight brand name.

On Tuesday, Mr. Silver, who rose to national fame with his accurate predictions about the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, apologized on Twitter to those affected. “I am very proud of the work of the FiveThirtyEight team,” he said. “It has never been easy.”