Five brand-new Apple products that could debut in 2023

2022 has been a good year for Apple’s new products, but according to Mark Gorman in BloombergIt may end up in some kind of grumble. Instead of a fall event filled with new Macs and iPads, Apple might simply announce products Without a lot of hoopla Other than press releases.

Don’t get me wrong, the products Apple may release this fall — the M2 Pro and Max updates for the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and M2 and M2 Pro updates for the Mac mini and the M2 updates for the iPad Pro — are very interesting in their own right. But the lack of an event, as well as the deletion of the Mac Pro, is not the big peak of 2022 We were hoping.

But there’s always a year ahead, and Gorman says 2023 could be a huge year for Apple. We know, we’ve heard this before, but 2023 might be one of those years 1984And the 1998And the 2007 Both memorable and legendary. Here are all the brand new Apple products we could see in 2023.

Mixed Reality Headset

An Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR, or what is often referred to as “Mixed Reality”) headset could become a reality next year. The latest rumors say that it could be called Apple Reality, and Rumors About how it was built and the business has changed drastically over the years. (Has it been years, really?) The latest rumors say it will have 8K screens, over a dozen cameras, and an M2 processor.

Meta believes it is paving the way into the future with its VR products and Meta Quest headsets. If anyone can get rid of the Meta, it’s Apple. Louis Painter / Foundry See also GTA Online: Criminal Corporations - How to get the IAA badge on any outfit

But regardless of its name and how it works, it will be the product that makes 2023 a special year for Apple. This is not a simple hardware addon, it’s a new platform. Sure, other companies have made headphones before – some of these companies do Banking of the future On that — but Apple is known for taking early innovations and doing a better job of implementing them.

Best guess at reveal date: WWDC in June 2023.

Mac Pro

A new silicon-based Mac Pro was expected this year, the end of a two-year chipset rollout. but after a Big tip while revealing Mac Studio Back in March, it looks like Apple will push its release into 2023. Maybe these are the “supply chain issues”, maybe Apple decided to take some time to reevaluate the Mac Pro lineup and do it right, maybe you just want to highlight it significantly. Whatever the reasons, the release Apple Watch Ultra It’s a good reminder that high-end and extreme products are important to demonstrating the progress Apple can make.

More than any other product launching in 2023, we know very little about the new Mac Pro, but all eyes will be on Apple’s new workstation. Will it contain UltraFused M3 Ultra? Will it support PCIe cards? Will it be a tower or a ball? Whatever your new Mac Pro is, it will be the newest Mac ever for years to come.

Best guess at reveal date: WWDC in June 2023.

It’s time to move on from this dinosaur. IDG

MacBook Air 15 inch

Rumors The MacBook Air is bigger Work began at the factory last year, with a possible release before the end of 2022. That seems less likely now that Mark Gorman reports that Apple has pushed its release until 2023. While it will be interesting how this laptop takes shape, it is important Also see what this means for the rest of Apple’s laptop lineup. Will it finally spell the end of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, will that model be discontinued?

Best guess at reveal date: Spring 2023.

HomePod with screen

The year 2023 will see the birth of a new product and updates to the main Apple product lines, so how about a product revival? Apple could return the HomePod, but rumors about it have been a rarity. It’s likely to be a full speaker like the original HomePod and could be a dramatic redesign with a display.

A home hub like the Amazon Echo Show is sorely missing from Apple’s lineup. Amazon

Rumors I’ve also floated around a HomePod that looks like Amazon Echo Show, amplifier and bundled unit for iPad that can be used as a smartphone console, FaceTime station, digital access kiosk, and more. Gurman previously reported that this device won’t be revealed until 2024, but it certainly looks like an ideal product for the 2023 holiday season.

Best guess in reveal date: Fingers crossed in late 2023.

14 inch iPad Pro

Apple hasn’t released a new size iPad Pro since the 12.9-inch iPad Pro arrived in 2015. Until 2023, that’s when Mark Gorman reported that Apple would release 14 inch iPad Pro, while maintaining the product philosophy “bigger is better”. This new size will be a better fit for users who are “used to the 16-inch MacBook Pro,” according to rumors, and hopefully Apple will have a few surprises in store for the larger screen.

Best guess at reveal date: Spring 2023.

“Ted Lasso” season 3

Let’s be realistic. Earphone? Mac Pro? Buffet! This is what 2023 represents truly all about. This is it Probably the last season From the show, it was originally scheduled for 2022, but Production and drama delays It caused the show to be pushed back to 2023. Launching it would be a great way to balance the year of Apple.

Best guess at reveal date: Spring 2023.