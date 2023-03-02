Fitness Circuit for Switch is coming west on May 26th

Spike Chunsoft will release the exercise game fitness circuit The publisher announced for Switch on May 26 in the West.

fitness circuit It was first launched under the title fitness runner on November 24, 2022 in Japan, where it is published by EXFIT.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Spike Chunsoft:

on 10 minutes a day, three days a week. fitness circuit Super Circuit Training, an alternative exercise method, uses aerobic exercise and strength-building exercises to efficiently burn calories, increase endurance, and improve muscle strength in a short period of time. This method is designed for a high training effect, so you don’t need to play every day. Complete a normal exercise session in just 10 minutes a day, three days a week. * The effects and results of the exercises will vary from person to person. Key Features Work out anytime and anywhere – Fitness Circuit requires nothing more than a little space to move around and Joy-Con™ controllers. No need for extra equipment or crowded gyms.

– Fitness Circuit requires nothing more than a little space to move around and Joy-Con™ controllers. No need for extra equipment or crowded gyms. Circuit training for everyone – Anyone can play. Fitness Circuit offers training tailored to your individual needs and preferences.

– Anyone can play. Fitness Circuit offers training tailored to your individual needs and preferences. Fun routine – Simply match the exercise prompts to help the on-screen runner perform with a flashy and entertaining performance. It’s fun to play and watch.

– Simply match the exercise prompts to help the on-screen runner perform with a flashy and entertaining performance. It’s fun to play and watch. Play with friends Make it a group exercise. Fitness Circuit supports 4-person multiplayer*, so you can play and compete together to get the most out of your training. Fitness runners and voice actors fitness circuitThe fully colorful characters are voiced by some of your favorite anime stars in both English and Japanese. Naomi – (Voiced by Amy Lu in English, Kana Hanazawa in Japanese)

– (Voiced by Amy Lu in English, Kana Hanazawa in Japanese) Beam – Voiced by Howard Wang in English, Natsuki Hanai in Japanese)

– Voiced by Howard Wang in English, Natsuki Hanai in Japanese) carmine – (Voiced by Jennifer Lucy in English, Nana Mizuki in Japanese)

– (Voiced by Jennifer Lucy in English, Nana Mizuki in Japanese) Maverick – (Voiced by Mick Lauer in English, Hiroki Yasumoto in Japanese)

– (Voiced by Mick Lauer in English, Hiroki Yasumoto in Japanese) g – (Voiced by Amber May in English, Maaya Uchida in Japanese)

– (Voiced by Amber May in English, Maaya Uchida in Japanese) the above – (Voiced by Ken Jungbloth Mori in English, Takahiro Sakurai in Japanese)

View a new set of screenshots in the Gallery. Visit the official website here.