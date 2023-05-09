May 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Muhammad 45 mins ago 3 min read

Disney the little Mermaid The live-action remake premiered to a general audience first, and feedback from the premiere will be released on Monday. The feature will hit theaters on May 26 and tells the story of a mermaid who decides to join the human world.

the little Mermaid It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film also featured Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula.

Rob Marshall directed the remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic. Alan Menken is back to update his score and write a new song with lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Four new songs have also been added to the film.

Remakes have been a profitable business for Disney, along with beauty and the beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and the king lion (2019) surpassed $1 billion worldwide. She also has snow white, Starring Rachel Ziegler, it is scheduled to premiere in March 2024. Lilo and Stitch It is currently filming, while director Barry Jenkins is in development the king lion prefix, Mephsa: The Lion King.

See reaction below.

See also  Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra describes her premature daughter's time in the neonatal intensive care unit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sum 41 says they will disband after their final tour and album

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Studios are considering an end date for the WGA strike

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

King Charles reportedly wished Prince Archie a happy birthday, ‘wherever he is’

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

5 min read

Putin spoke of the war on Red Square, in which Russia must defend itself again today

40 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

UBS announced that Credit Suisse CEO Korner has joined the board after the emergency bailout

43 mins ago Izer
3 min read

First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

45 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Scientists discover giant “structure” under the surface of the moon

51 mins ago Izer