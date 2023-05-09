First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Disney the little Mermaid The live-action remake premiered to a general audience first, and feedback from the premiere will be released on Monday. The feature will hit theaters on May 26 and tells the story of a mermaid who decides to join the human world.
the little Mermaid It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film also featured Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula.
Rob Marshall directed the remake of the 1989 Disney animated classic. Alan Menken is back to update his score and write a new song with lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Four new songs have also been added to the film.
Remakes have been a profitable business for Disney, along with beauty and the beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and the king lion (2019) surpassed $1 billion worldwide. She also has snow white, Starring Rachel Ziegler, it is scheduled to premiere in March 2024. Lilo and Stitch It is currently filming, while director Barry Jenkins is in development the king lion prefix, Mephsa: The Lion King.
See reaction below.
More Stories
Sum 41 says they will disband after their final tour and album
Studios are considering an end date for the WGA strike
King Charles reportedly wished Prince Archie a happy birthday, ‘wherever he is’