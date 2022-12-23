First-person point-and-click adventure game Smile For Me coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in Spring 2023

publisher Serenity Forge and developer LimboLane The first person will be released Point and click adventure game smile to me for Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesAnd the Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the converts digitally in spring 2023, the companies announced.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch versions will also be available in physical standard and Collector’s Editions. The latter includes a copy of the game, collector’s edition box, 24 Habitician trading cards, window stickers, double-sided acrylic charms, microfiber cloth, lenticular card, sticker sheet, Happy Fakts calendar, ink stamps, acrylic menus, and a soundtrack download card.

smile to me It was first launched for PC via steam On May 31, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game across its product pages:

About A broken-hearted clown, wayward spirits, and sexy mechanical lips. With the Big Event approaching, help the restless residents of Habitat and remove Doctor Habit’s mysterious mask… before it’s too late. smile to me is a funky point-and-click adventure game that puts you in the heart of an abstract world! Nod and shake your head to chat with new friends and solve their puzzles to cheer them up. The people are weird, the puzzles are rocky, and the world is hiding a sinister secret. Key Features Explore a beautiful world that holds a dark secret.

Solve a set of challenging puzzles.

Chat with 23 strange characters.

Use exotic items and creative solutions to uncover secret backstories.

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Watch a new trailer below.