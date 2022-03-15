March 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

First Ms. Marvel trailer teases a cosmic look at Kamala Khan

Muhammad 12 mins ago 1 min read
First Ms. Marvel trailer teases a cosmic look at Kamala Khan

Unlike her fellow Jersey teens who insist that superheroes aren’t cool, heroine Kamala Khan Coming Marvel Mrs. Marvell seriesHeads are believed to be the thinnest thing in the world. Of course, you want to become one of them, and in Mrs. MarvellThe first trailer, the girl’s wish began to come true.

From the author of the series Bisha K. AliMrs. Marvell It tells the story of how Kamala Khan (Iman Fellaini), a hardcore Carol Danvers Stan, discovers her burgeoning superpowers and begins to put them to good use when superillainy begins to take hold in Jersey City. Similar to her comedian counterpart, MCU member Kamala doesn’t hide the fact that she’s obsessed with writing fan stories, something few of her peers understand other than her best friend Bruno Carelli (Matt Lintz).

But unlike the comedian Kamala, who has developed the ability to stack parts of her body through the inhumane reproduction process, Mrs. MarvellKamala’s abilities seem to be more cosmic in nature and involve making energy structures.

The changes to Kamala’s power set may seem insignificant now, it could be a sign of how she eventually met her idol and director Monica Rambo. Nia D’Costa marvels, which is still quite far away. You won’t have to wait that long to meet Kamala, though Mrs. Marvell Disney Plus hits June 8.

See also  Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jane Campion apologizes for ‘understating’ Serena and Venus Williams with ‘reckless’ critics’ pick

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Why is Sandra Bullock dropping her ban on movie sequels

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Kevin Nash says Scott Hall family will end life support

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Mars

7 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Gas prices are going down – a little

11 mins ago Izer
1 min read

First Ms. Marvel trailer teases a cosmic look at Kamala Khan

12 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA astronauts take spacewalks to provide space station power upgrades

16 mins ago Izer