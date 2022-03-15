First Ms. Marvel trailer teases a cosmic look at Kamala Khan

Unlike her fellow Jersey teens who insist that superheroes aren’t cool, heroine Kamala Khan Coming Marvel Mrs. Marvell seriesHeads are believed to be the thinnest thing in the world. Of course, you want to become one of them, and in Mrs. MarvellThe first trailer, the girl’s wish began to come true.

From the author of the series Bisha K. AliMrs. Marvell It tells the story of how Kamala Khan (Iman Fellaini), a hardcore Carol Danvers Stan, discovers her burgeoning superpowers and begins to put them to good use when superillainy begins to take hold in Jersey City. Similar to her comedian counterpart, MCU member Kamala doesn’t hide the fact that she’s obsessed with writing fan stories, something few of her peers understand other than her best friend Bruno Carelli (Matt Lintz).

But unlike the comedian Kamala, who has developed the ability to stack parts of her body through the inhumane reproduction process, Mrs. MarvellKamala’s abilities seem to be more cosmic in nature and involve making energy structures.

The changes to Kamala’s power set may seem insignificant now, it could be a sign of how she eventually met her idol and director Monica Rambo. Nia D’Costa marvels, which is still quite far away. You won’t have to wait that long to meet Kamala, though Mrs. Marvell Disney Plus hits June 8.