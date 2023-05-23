FIRST LOOK: Watch the official trailer for F1 Manager 23 – and get information about the game’s exciting new features

FIRST LOOK: Watch the official trailer for F1 Manager 23 – and get info on the game’s exciting new features | Formula 1®

Staff writer Mike Seymour

Imagine being the next Christian Horner, Toto Wolff or Guenther Steiner? Well, F1 Manager is back for 2023 and better than ever, with a host of carefully designed new features adding even more detail to an already highly developed offering. Created by British video game developer Frontier as an officially licensed F1 product, F1 Director 23 It allows players to fulfill their dream of becoming a team manager and oversee many of the elements that make the mark of an F1 operation – from car development to staff management and everything in between. Read more: F1 23 launch date and new features confirmed – plus watch the official trailer here After a successful first release, the first glimpse of the 2023 edition has arrived with the official announcement trailer (see below), capturing year-on-year car developments, driver changes, and new circuits in the Las vigas And Lucille and F1's 6 Sprint events. But in addition to these spec updates for 2023, there are several much-requested all-new features for budding team bosses to experience when the game hits shelves – features that F1.com recently experimented with through an exclusive demo. Large-scale changes begin with Add a sports director, whose role is to coach the drill crews and enhance their performance throughout each season. Get the balance right and your pit stops will be faster, with less risk of mistakes, but get the balance wrong and you could lose valuable time when changing tyres.

F1® Manager 23 Announcement Trailer

Another access is Extended chain simulationwhich allows you to track the results of rising talent from the Formula 2 and Formula 3 feeder chains (and scout them accordingly), as their form influences how each driver develops on their way to F1. Revised driver development Stabilize and improve performance assessments with a defined area of ​​focus, while the rate of development of experienced drivers fades over time, which means consistent and strong performance is needed to ensure they don’t slip away. FORMULA WHY: TIRES, EQUIPMENT, POINTS AND MORE – YOUR ‘WHY’ QUESTIONS ANSWERED Besides this, Contract changes Giving team managers greater flexibility in how they build their F1 operations in the future, drivers and other staff across the team can now be signed at the start of the following season. On track, significant developments have been made across three key areas: Driver confidence, tactics and tires. All of these will bring new considerations to players – as there is a lot of time to be gained and lost – over the course of each Grand Prix weekend.

F1 Manager 23 brings a host of new features to players

ERS' new 'Battle Assist' option applies to both overtaking and defensive strategies when DRS is in use, with deployment tactics affecting tire temperatures. Surface and dry readings change throughout the race, taking into account the ambient temperature and driver ability, affecting deterioration levels and the potential for errors. These features go hand in hand with the new Driver Confidence System, which gives you a visual indication of whether or not your drivers performance is up, adding another layer of understanding when determining how hard to push those behind the wheel. Enhanced racing simulation Further enhancing the experience, drivers are encouraged to try out more daring overtaking maneuvers with racing lines that go from corner to corner. The updated accident system also replicates the exciting battles and dramatic incidents. Last but not least, Re-race is an exciting new game mode coming to F1 Manager 2023, bringing players closer to real-world action from the current season and allowing them to rewrite key moments – Frontier promises there will be more to share about it soon.

Enhanced racing simulation enhances players’ experience