First look at the color of the iPhone 15 Pro

last week, 9to5Mac It gives you the first in-depth look at the new iPhone 15 Pro design with thin bezels, rounded edges, USB-C, and more. We’ve since learned more about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 15 Pro, which includes a stunning new dark red color option.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors

Apple regularly introduces “Pro” models of iPhone in special colors each year. The iPhone 12 Pro was available in Calm Blue, the iPhone 13 Pro was available in Sierra Blue, and the iPhone 14 Pro was available in special colors Black and Dark Purple.

the #410D0D The color used by Apple

For the iPhone 15 Pro, the source you spoke to 9to5Mac It revealed that Apple is planning a new dark red color option. Ian Zilbo, 9to5Mac’s Renderer Extraordinaire, made a quick sample of what this might look like, which you can see above. The color itself is very dark red with hex color #410D0D.

The model we created is just to visualize what color could look like on an iPhone. Obviously, Apple’s final design will be more refined.

For the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, our source says there are two color options in testing light blue And pink. However, the source warned that this information is still early and could change as Apple approaches the release of the iPhone 15 this fall.

It will be especially interesting to see what Apple does with the colors of the iPhone 15 Pro this year. This is because the iPhone 15 Pro will also be made of titanium, according to a number of different rumors. Apple has used titanium in the Apple Watch for several years, offering “Natural” and “Space Black” coatings.

Apple tests several different colors for new iPhone models before they are released. Due to the transition to titanium, Apple will also need to improve the titanium coating process. Apple must take into account things like yield rates, production time, and costs.

For example, it was widely rumored that the iPhone X would be available in gold, but this did not actually happen. A few months after the device’s release, leaked photos from the FCC revealed a completely unreleased gold iPhone X. This shows just how close a new iPhone launch comes to Apple’s ability to pull off a new iPhone color — especially in a year of dramatic redesign or material change.

However, as it stands now, this deep red color is planned for the iPhone 15 Pro. What do you think that? Any guesses about Apple’s marketing name? Let us know in the comments.

