First call: The Bucs quarterback gives his opinion on the Steelers quarterback. Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes, keep the Yankees alive

A Tampa Bay pirate shares his thoughts on the Mitch Trubesky vs. Kenny Beckett debate.

A Carolina Panthers player is ejected from the field. Look at the next opponent of the Pittsburgh penguins. Gerrit Cole keeps the Yankees alive in the MLS series.

All in “first contact” on Monday.

Steelers fans saw a huge difference in attack when Kenny Beckett replaced Mitch Trubesky against the New York Jets. The novice came from Pete and quickly led two record-breaking expeditions – With some help from defense.

Despite throwing 327 yards against the Bills, the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown at the Buffalo last week. On Sunday in front of Tampa Bay, Beckett had just 67 yards to pass midway through the third quarter with 13 points on the board before leaving on Sunday a 20-18 win due to a concussion.

Trubisky replaced Pickett and went 9 of 12 for 144 yards and a landing drive.

After the game, Tampa Bay quarterback Shaquille Barrett said he didn’t see much difference between the quarterbacks.

“I think it was pretty much the same. I think he (Trubisky) was probably getting his readings quicker and getting the ball out on the field a little bit faster. I think they’re two very similar backers, and I think being a veteran helped him a lot,” Barrett said.

Stylistically, this isn’t exactly a leading quote. Trubisky and Pickett are both mobile QBs with decent arms that can get out of a pocket and escape. But Barrett’s assessment of Trubisky making a faster read and putting the ball out on the field more was the opposite of what many thought when Beckett first arrived on the field.

This is definitely not an assessment that sycophants Beckett in the Pittsburgh fan base and media fans will love to read.

One thing is clear, though, and that is that Trubisky played on Sunday more aggressively and instinctively than when he was a regular starter. Perhaps because he knew that there was no one staring over his shoulder who could take up his job yesterday.

Raging Ruby

Carolina Panthers’ Robbie Anderson was kicked off the field Sunday by interim coach Steve Wilkes during the team’s 24-10 defeat in Los Angeles.

Anderson got into a heated argument with wide receiver coach Joe Dailey while the Panthers were losing to the Rams.

The Panthers coaching staff asked Robbie Anderson to leave the match after engaging in a heated discussion with the WR Panthers coach. (Across Tweet embed)pic.twitter.com/ePFgPqXpWj – Bleacher Report (BleacherReport) October 16 2022

In the end, Wilkes kicked him off the sidelines.

The Panthers will have to cut Robbie Anderson. pic.twitter.com/vQqu5SWt80 – Joe Pearson (@josephperson) October 16 2022

before the match, A source in the league told ESPN The Cheetahs may have an interest in Anderson’s trading. ESPN.com’s David Newton reports that any team that trades for Anderson “will be paid his $575,000 salary for the rest of the year, while the Panthers – who restructured their contract in March – will get $20 million this year and beyond.”

Anderson had no catch on Sunday. He entered Sunday’s game with only 13 balls for 206 yards.

Monday in Montreal

The penguins take the 2-0 record on the road to Montreal on Monday.

The Canadians started the season with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. But they have lost two in a row since then.

Montreal in Detroit was closed on Friday 3-0. Then they dropped the 3-1 decision in Washington on Saturday.

Follow your shot> pic.twitter.com/gD0Km5IKb3 Washington Capitals October 16 2022

Sam Montembolt lost that match in the net to Montreal. Jake Allen split the other two. Cole Caufield scored two of the five Canadian goals.

Through two games, the penguins have 12 goals. This is the most in the NHL.

Gerrit gets to play 4

Former Buccaneers pitcher Gerrit Cole won Game 4 of the New York Yankees’ MLS Series 4-2 in Cleveland.

Cole pitched seven roles. He allowed six hits, a walk and two earned kicks. He added eight hits, including two in his last turn, and left with a 4-2 lead.

Another former pirate, Clay Holmes, came in relieved and pitched eighth without letting in a run.

The decisive fifth game Monday night in the Bronx. The winner gets the Houston Astros in the MLS Championship.