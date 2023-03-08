Fire Emblem Engage 1.3.0 is now available, here are the full patch notes

participation in Nintendo Live on

It’s a big week on the Nintendo front with all sorts of games and downloadable content expected. To kick things off, we’ve got a new Fire Emblem Engage update.

Version 1.3.0 sees the release of the game’s third wave of downloadable content (DLC). They include returning faces Chrom and Robin ‘Emblem of Bonds’ along with Veronica ‘Emblem of Heroes’. Nintendo has also released some patch notes, which outline what players can expect from these latest updates. As usual, there are some bug fixes to make the experience more “enjoyable” overall.

wave 3 of #fire emblem The Expansion Pass is now out! Add the following logos to your team: ^ Crum & Rubin, The Bond Logo

🔵 Veronica, Emblem of Championshttps://t.co/SGZ7dGSbrB pic.twitter.com/fCI2C0LART Nintendo of America March 8, 2023

Here’s the full recap, courtesy of Nintendo’s support page:

Clash Logo – Ver. 1.3.0 (Released March 7, 2023)

General updates

Compatible with Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass.

From Chapter 7 onwards, you will be able to exchange items found in the ancient well of Somniel. You will need to talk to the owner of the armory.

You can now use skill acquisition in the arena.

Issues have been fixed to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

If you’re interested in experiencing the new wave of DLC, you’ll need to pick up the Fire Emblem Engage expansion pass for $29.99 or the regional equivalent. In total, it includes access to four waves of DLC – the fourth wave is set to be released later this year. It will add new story scenario, new characters and more.