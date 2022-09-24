Fiona slams Canada’s Atlantic coast, knocking out thousands of power and damaging homes





Fiona Canada’s east coast is riven by hurricane force after it made landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, battering the region with gale force and gale force winds. stormsdrains the power of hundreds of thousands and washes or collapses some coastal homes.

Fiona, now a Post-Tropical Hurricane, maximum winds of 75 mph – still strength A Category 1 hurricane – Around 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, with its epicenter over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and heading toward eastern Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, the US national hurricane center He said.

Some coastal houses collapsed – Pictures sent from the province on Saturday morning, showed that some destroyed buildings fell into the sea or were surrounded by flood waters – in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the province’s coastal town of Channel-Port, “We already have homes… and things that have washed up,” Mayor Brian Patton He said In a Facebook video on Saturday morning. Forecasters were expecting a dangerous surge in storms – pushing ocean waters on land He said.

Pictures taken by Terry Osmond, a resident of the area, showed that a collapsed building in Channel Port-au-Pasco was surrounded by sea water on the shore, and cracked wood and other debris were strewn across the city.

“Never in my life has there been so much devastation…in our neighborhood,” Osmond, 62, wrote for CNN.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a woman in the town was rescued from the water on Saturday afternoon after her home collapsed. She was taken to the hospital. Police said the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

About a 30-minute drive to the east, several buildings have been blown up in the coastal Newfoundland community of the Burnet Islands, Video posted on Facebook by Pius Scott show up. Houses – or parts of them – collapsed into piles, scattered debris on the ground and sea water.

Power outages were reported to more than 540,000 utility customers in Atlantic Canada early Saturday afternoon, including more than 391,000 in Nova Scotia and nearly all 87,000 PEI customers, according to the Poweroutage.com.

The storm made landfall in darkness early Saturday as a powerful post-tropical cyclone in eastern Nova Scotia, between Canso and Gisboro, and across Cape Breton Island in the province. Cape Breton area officials declared a state of emergency and He asked people to take shelter in place.

“Across the county, we’re hearing reports of damaged trees and power lines as the storm continues to pass,” chirp.

Inland west, in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, the roof of an apartment complex collapsed, forcing about 100 people to move to a shelter, Mayor Mike Savage told CNN Saturday.

“Lots of uprooted trees—power cuts everywhere. Our bridges, our crossing connections, they’re all closed,” Savage said.

In the capital of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, the police chirp Photos of the damage including the collapsed roof of the house.

“The conditions are unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Charlottetown Police wrote on Twitter early Saturday.

After passing through the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Fiona should reach the lower north shore of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador by late Saturday, Canadian Hurricane Center He said.

Tornadoes were reported on Saturday morning Across parts of Maritime Canada, it generally ranges from 70 to 95 mph (110 to over 150 km/h). The maximum storm through mid-morning reached 111 mph (179 km/h) in Arresig, Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

Precipitation can total up to 10 inches in some places, and major flooding is possible, forecasters say He said.

Officials along Canada’s Atlantic coast have urged people to prepare for the storm, which has already killed at least five people and cut power to millions. Destroyed islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Fiona “could be a historic event for Canada in terms of tropical cyclone intensity,” and it could also become the Canadian version of Storm Sandysaid Chris Fogarty, director of the Canadian Hurricane Center, before it hit Fiona. Sandy in 2012 affected 24 states and all of the East Coast, causing an estimated $78.7 billion in damage.

An unofficial air pressure record was recorded on Saturday of 931.6 megabytes on Hart Island, which would make Fiona the least landfall storm on record in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Center.

It was Fiona Class 4 A storm early Wednesday over the Atlantic after crossing the Turks and Caicos Islands and remained so until Friday afternoon, when it weakened on approach to Canada.

had become Post-Tropical Before making landfall – meaning that instead of a warm core, the storm now has a cold core. This doesn’t affect the storm’s ability to produce high winds, rain and storm surge – it just means that the storm’s internal mechanics have changed.

Fiona approached Canada at the same time as the basin of low pressure and cold air in the north – much like Sandy He did, according to Bob Rubichod of the Canadian Hurricane Center.

“Sandy was bigger than Fiona expected to be equal. But the process is basically the same — you have two traits feeding into each other to create one powerful storm as we’ll see,” he said Friday.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, hurricane-force winds extended up to 115 miles from the center of Fiona, while tropical storm winds reached 405 miles, to me US National Hurricane Center.

The large bulges that Fiona generates can cause life-threatening surfing and disrupt currents not only along the Atlantic Ocean of Canada, but also on the northeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda, the epicenter of hurricanes. He said.